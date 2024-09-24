Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Announcement on Telegram

Cyber hackers close to Putin want to sabotage election

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 12:20

Who is "NoName057(16)" and what is he up to? In the middle of the election campaign finale, Austria's political parties and the ORF are still dealing with this question. The cyber attacker with links to Moscow is behind several, mostly failed hacker attacks, some of which lasted until Tuesday morning. An expert sounds the alarm. And a Russian hacker collective has now even officially declared its intention to manipulate Sunday's election. 

comment0 Kommentare

"Temporarily unavailable" and "temporarily offline" could be read on the websites of several parties on Monday. Hacker attacks were carried out on the ÖVP federal party, its Tyrolean provincial party, as the "Krone" learned, but also on the SPÖ website, that of the FPÖ and the ORF. Almost all attacks were repelled and party server data was protected.

Attacks just a dress rehearsal?
The so-called DDoS attacks, which are distributed denial-of-service attacks, were all carried out at around the same time (around 5 p.m.) and probably not coincidentally shortly before the national elections on Sunday. Were these attacks perhaps just test attacks for a much larger attack on Sunday? One expert sounds the alarm.

"Behind this is a cyber attacker with links to Moscow," says Cornelius Granig, Head of the University Institute for Security Research and Crisis Management at Sigmund Freud Private University. According to Granig, the hacker is targeting the political parties in Austria shortly before the elections. "I think this is a diversionary tactic, someone is obviously trying to cause confusion. Who knows what else will happen between now and Sunday," explains Granig.

"NoName057(16)" is the hacker's pseudonym. However, he is apparently just one of many, as the "Krone" learned from well-informed security circles. A Russian hacker collective has already claimed responsibility on Telegram and declared its intention to sabotage the National Council elections on Sunday. The Ministry of the Interior has been informed and the domestic authorities have been warned.

The ORF is also preparing for a hacking attack and is on high alert. So that on Sunday evening, when the first projection of the national election is presented, the ORF does not go offline due to a hacker attack.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Ida Metzger
Ida Metzger
Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Nikolaus Frings
Porträt von Christoph Budin
Christoph Budin
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf