A breath of fresh air in Tyrol for Ukrainian children

Province of Tyrol handed over decommissioned vehicles

In order to also support the people on the ground, three decommissioned flatbed trucks and two panel vans from the provincial service were sent to Ukraine. At the end of August, LR Eva Pawlata (SPÖ) handed them over to the Ukrainian ambassador to Austria, Vasyl Khymynets. Pawlata also visited the Hungerburg to see the summer camp for herself. Thomas Weber (Gelateria Tomaselli) surprised everyone on site with ice cream delicacies.