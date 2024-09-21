Heart patients are treated via smartphone

The need is growing

Many patients with heart failure first have a heart attack, high blood pressure or cardiac arrhythmia. Pötz: "The first few months after discharge are the most vulnerable. A quarter of patients have to return to hospital straight away. We want to avoid this by stabilizing them for three months." If necessary, this can be extended to six months. Nowadays, most patients, even older ones, no longer have a problem with smartphones and "digital" treatment.