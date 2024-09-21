"Keeping an eye on me"
Heart patients are treated via smartphone
More and more people are suffering from heart failure. However, those affected no longer have to go to hospital all the time: instead, all they need to do is weigh themselves every day, measure their blood pressure and send the data via smartphone. This also works for older people, as one Upper Styrian explains.
Herbert Drexler from Stanz im Mürztal suddenly had breathing difficulties and water in his lungs at the beginning of January. The 77-year-old had to stay at Bruck an der Mur Regional Hospital for two weeks for treatment. "They then asked me if I wanted to take part in the Herzmobil."
Herzmobil is the name of a care program run by the Styrian Kages hospitals that provides telemedical support for patients with heart failure. The aim is for patients to stabilize at home, while at the same time being able to react quickly in the event of complications before shortness of breath or similar occurs. The project began in 2019 and the number of participants has been rising steadily ever since, most recently to 444 completed patients in the previous year.
Values always in view
How does Herzmobil work? A qualified and specially trained nurse visits the patients and trains them. A smartphone with a specially installed app, scales, a blood pressure monitor and medication are required. "I entered my weight and blood pressure every morning," says patient Drexler. He also had to confirm that he was taking his medication every day. "They always kept an eye on me."
If there is a change in weight - usually due to water retention - or blood pressure, the Herzmobil team reacts, explains head physician Stefan Pötz from Weiz Regional Hospital: "Is that yesterday's roast pork or is it water retention?" If necessary, the so-called network doctor then adjusts the medication. He also examines the patient once a month. The patient only has to go to hospital if necessary.
The need is growing
Many patients with heart failure first have a heart attack, high blood pressure or cardiac arrhythmia. Pötz: "The first few months after discharge are the most vulnerable. A quarter of patients have to return to hospital straight away. We want to avoid this by stabilizing them for three months." If necessary, this can be extended to six months. Nowadays, most patients, even older ones, no longer have a problem with smartphones and "digital" treatment.
In any case, the need is growing, says Pötz. "Chronic illnesses are on the rise. Every tenth person over the age of 70 develops heart failure - this is becoming a widespread disease. We also want to relieve the wards with Herzmobil."
