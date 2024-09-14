Vienna, Lower Austria & Burgenland
Animals in search of a home
Every day, many dogs, cats and small animals end up in the rescue centers of animal shelters. They all deserve a second chance to find a home with loving owners and to go through thick and thin with them. Every week, we present furry friends who are looking for a new home.
This cuddly tomcat (about four years old) was rescued, vaccinated and microchipped by an animal lover. Due to a dental restoration, the pretty velvet paw temporarily needs special food. She is now looking for a cuddly forever home with other cats and the possibility of secure outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0664/734 062 26.
Miss Curly Fries (four years old) is often unaware of her size - so it can happen that the lively dog sits on your lap to be stroked. She cannot deny that she is a guard dog, both visually and in terms of character, as she has a good protective and watchful instinct. Interested parties can call 01/734 110 20-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Loco (one year old) has unfortunately not been around much in the past and needs time to build up trust at the beginning. The friendly male dog is waiting for a loving home on the outskirts of the city. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Cora (nine years old) is a friendly, cuddly and obedient shepherd mix bitch. We are looking for an active, adventurous family who would like to experience many more adventures with her. If you are interested, please call 0660/910 85 78.
28 mice are currently waiting at TierQuarTier for a new species-appropriate home with plenty of space to run around. The smart rodents are intelligent, nocturnal and extremely social. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.atmelden.
Due to an allergy, Cleo (four years old), Lilly (four years old) and Diva (two years old) have to be given away. Lilly and Diva are inseparable - so we are looking for a place for them together. Cloe is waiting for a single place. If you are interested, please call 0681/108 648 63.
Lavinia (six months old) was left behind after being evicted. The pretty rabbit is now looking for a forever home where she can finally gain some wonderful experiences. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.atmelden.
Kenai (one year old) is skeptical at first and needs time to build up trust. He is very wary of strangers and doesn't want to be touched straight away. This handsome male loves long walks. We are looking for experienced dog owners who enjoy training together. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Roku (eleven years old) is a calm, affectionate mongrel who loves any kind of attention. The senior dog is looking for a home where he can enjoy his twilight years. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Gobi (nine months old) is lovable and cuddly. The sensitive mixed-breed dog would be happy to find an experienced dog owner with a garden who would like to experience many more adventures with her. If you are interested, please call 0664/129 52 21.
Due to a change in circumstances, Menschi (eight years old) has to be given away. The cuddly velvet paw would love a forever home with cat lovers who will give her time to settle in. If you are interested, please call 0650/723 03 78.
Kitty (fifteen years old) unfortunately had to say goodbye to her owner. The cuddly velvet paw is waiting for a family who will give her enough peace and attention. If you are interested, please call 0677/634 648 38.
Heart protection dog Bambam (three years old) impresses with his cheerful and open-minded character. This gentle giant is waiting for a loving home with a large property to look after him and steadfast dog owners who have experience in handling and keeping this breed. If you are interested, please call 0676/672 58 86.
Dimitri (one year old) is very active and loves to run around in the meadows. As he does not accept other dogs, we are looking for an individual place with active owners who are looking forward to training him together. If you are interested, please call 0660/690 58 32.
Siblings Burli and Zuckerpuppe (seven months old) did not have an easy start - the lovely velvet paws come from an animal hoarding case and were severely malnourished when they arrived at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau. But the duo have bravely fought their way back to life. Together they are waiting for a good place. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Due to a change in circumstances, the elderly cat couple Horszio and Brigitte (both ten years old) had to be rehomed. They are looking for a quiet, forever home together with a family who will give them time to settle in. If you are interested, please call 0664/411 42 22.
Taiya (8) has to be given away with a heavy heart, as she does not accept other cats. The cuddly Maine Coon loves to roam around the neighborhood. We are therefore looking for a cuddly single place with the possibility of outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0699/193 027 12.
Fee - two years old - is a smart, active mixed-breed dog with a hunting dog temperament. She is full of energy, shows great interest in all tracks and scents on walks and feels very comfortable in the company of her fellow dogs and children. Unfortunately, the circumstances of her owners have changed, which is why there is no longer time to offer Fee sufficient activity and exercise. We are urgently looking for adventurous owners for this underutilized sniffer. If you are interested, please call 0650/990 23 37.
Betty has a friendly nature, but initially needs time to get used to strangers. With the right treats, however, she is very bribable. In addition to treats, the five-year-old sniffer loves leisurely walks. To improve her quality of life, her weight needs to be reduced. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Unfortunately,Stevie has not had the best experiences with people so far, which is why he is sometimes skeptical of strangers. Patience and restraint are required when getting to know people so as not to overwhelm the two-year-old sniffer. He greets people he knows enthusiastically and exuberantly, so a good dose of steadfastness is a prerequisite. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The seven-year-old shorthaired dachshund Tobi urgently needs a new home due to excessive demands and the pet owner's health situation. The lovely four-legged friend is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Anyone interested should call 0676/956 05 56.
Flupsi was found running loose on the street and left to fend for himself. The fluffy male rabbit is longing for a home where he will be lovingly treated and pampered. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Lino - one year old - is a very good-natured and at the same time timid male dog who unfortunately has not known much. He needs sensitive, patient people with dog experience and a confident four-legged friend at his side to guide him. Lino is not a city dog, so a place to live with a garden is a prerequisite. If you are interested, please call 0680/115 30 34.
Mirabell (2) has a friendly nature. However, the two-year-old dog needs time to gain confidence when first approached and stroked. We are looking for patient people with dog experience. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Slawius - one year old - is a strong-willed male rabbit who loves to romp around with his fellow rabbits. He is longing for a home where he will receive lots of love and attention. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Mila is a friendly and energetic dog who greets people enthusiastically. The active, two-year-old nose is also highly motivated on walks and loves to explore the area. We are looking for experienced and adventurous owners. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Herd guard dog Oskar (about three years old) impresses with his cheerful and open-minded character. The gentle giant would love a forever home with a large property that he can look after, as well as steadfast dog owners. If you are interested, please contact us on 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at
Mira comes from a neutering project and is a protégé of the Pfötchenhilfe association. The two- to four-year-old velvet paw was approachable from day one and has now developed into an absolute cuddly cat who needs lots of attention and cuddles as well as the opportunity to go outside. Who can give her a forever home? If you are interested, please call 0664/430 75 26.
Three-year-old boy rabbit Willow was found in a cage in a garbage room. It is suspected that he has EC (Encephalitozoon cuniculi), which is why the lovely long-eared rabbit will only be placed with a rabbit that has also been found to have the pathogen. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Germknödel is still a skeptic who keeps a close eye on his surroundings in order to assess situations for himself. The four-year-old male dog is sociable with people he knows and also allows himself to be stroked. His great passion: food and treats in all shapes and sizes. Germknödel is waiting for dog-experienced people who are willing to continue training his behavior. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Wilma was initially very unsure of people and environmental stimuli. In the meantime, she has become a confident and cuddly dog with people she knows. However, the three-year-old sniffer wants to get to know strangers at her own pace. However, with enough time, empathy and the odd treat, the ice is quickly broken. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Lillifee (five months old) came to TierQuarTier Vienna as part of an official acceptance procedure. She is a very active and social creature who is waiting for a new, loving home. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Strudel (ten months old) is a friendly male dog who is full of energy and drive and still wants to discover a lot of the world. He reacts to people in an approachable way and usually greets them enthusiastically. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Diva (seven years old) has unfortunately been waiting for a home for a long time. She has made great progress: she has built up trust in people, accepts the muzzle and has learned commands. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Antonia (six years old) is a sensitive rough-haired dachshund bitch who needs a lot of rest and attention. She is looking for a loving home with experienced dog owners who will give her enough time to build up trust. If you are interested, please call 0676/956 05 56.
Unfortunately,Pauli is anything but relaxed at the moment. He lacks something to do and space to let off steam. What the cuddly, eight-year-old cat needs is a spacious, child-free home with secure outdoor access and a purring playmate at his side. Cat lovers please call 0680/157 78 57.
Balu (three years old) is an obedient and good-natured Caucasian shepherd mix. This giant of a dog is waiting for a home with an experienced, sporty family who are aware of the character traits and needs of a guard dog. We are looking for a home with a garden. Interested parties please call 0699/11 31 41 40.
Diamond is a cuddly, playful and kind-hearted mixed-breed male (two years old). This sad little fellow, who recently lost his dog friend, is looking for a loving home with people who have a lot of time for him. Anyone interested should call 0664/99 63 90 98.
Morena (12) is a friendly dog who never leaves the side of people she knows and bonds strongly with them. The twelve-year-old sniffer is a little unsure of strangers at first. With whom will Morena find her forever home? Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Shila is open to people and is enthusiastic about many things. If you give her treats, you will quickly become her favorite. The friendly, seven-year-old dog knows the basic commands and wears a muzzle without any problems. She is still being trained to walk on a lead. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Richard - found running free in Vienna - is a bright little fellow (four months young) who loves to romp around and play with his rabbit friends. He is looking for a new home with other rabbits. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
These three healthy puppies will be given (also individually) to loving pet owners. The rescued females were born in February, have received veterinary treatment and are ready to move in with their families. For more information call 0664/283 00 23.
We are looking for a single place in a quiet area for the people-friendly, two-year-old bulldog mix Trixie, who enjoys being stroked more than anything else, . She does not like small four-legged friends, so dog experience is required. For more information call 0664/540 32 81.
The knee-high, three-year-old mixed-breed male Berti loves children and also likes cats. Unfortunately, he has lost his home and is now eagerly waiting for a family to take him into their hearts. If you are interested, please call 0676/956 05 56.
Due to a change in the owner's circumstances and a lack of space and time, Silvester and Tweety are looking for a new home together. The cuddly and playful cat brothers - they are four and a half years old - need lots of loving attention and a place to live with plenty of opportunities to play, hide and retreat. Cat lovers should contact us on 0664/191 04 15.
Due to her initial skepticism, Labella needs the necessary distance and time to make contact. Once the ice has been broken, however, the cuddly and inquisitive nature of the two-year-old bitch comes to the fore. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Mamacita is a very active female rabbit who likes to hop around all day. She was found with her nine babies in a courtyard in Vienna. Having recovered from the shock, the one-year-old long-eared rabbit is now ready to move into a home with her own kind. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at
With her outgoing, friendly nature, Emba quickly wraps everyone around her finger and enjoys attention to the full. Especially when treats are involved, the lively dog - she is two years old - is enthusiastic about many things. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Houdini and his family were dumped in a courtyard in Vienna. The four-month-old male rabbit is now waiting for a home where he can enjoy his life with other rabbits. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Cookie is an active, fun-loving boy! As soon as he trusts someone, he is very affectionate and loyal. In order to overcome his bad experiences with men and develop into a confident, relaxed companion, the six-year-old male needs owners who enjoy training him together. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Ella is an exuberant, cheerful dog who is not yet able to fully assess her strength. The four-year-old sniffer is very friendly and cuddly with people she knows, but she is skeptical with strangers and needs a long period of getting to know them. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Tyson (six years old) didn't have an easy start and still had a lot to learn - but thanks to the loving care, training and attention at the Schandl boarding kennel, the American Staff male is ready for his new forever home. If you are interested, please contact 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at
Brunhilde (two months old), Uschi (four months old) and Erika (approx. six months old) are curious and lively rats. These lovely furry friends are playful and enjoy romping around together. They are intelligent, trusting and learn quickly. If you are interested, please call 0676/448 02 34.
Snowy (one year old) is very people-oriented, he does not tolerate other dogs around him. We are looking for a loving single home with the possibility of outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0677/621 215 08.
The two chinchillas Chimichurri (two years old) and Sepperl (nine years old) are looking for a home together. Chimichurri unfortunately has poor eyesight, but is nevertheless brave and trusting. Chinchillas are very social and intelligent animals and would like a spacious and varied enclosure. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
The pretty lady cat Küsschen (two years old) lives up to her name. The friendly velvet paw greets her visitors in a friendly and shy manner - pats and attention are of course a must. In keeping with her age, she is very active and full of zest for action. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Jakob (eight years old) is a friendly dog, but does not immediately seek contact with strangers. If you leave him alone and don't push him, he will come by himself to check out the situation. Depending on his mood, he can be bribed with a treat or two or enjoys a few cuddles. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Pit Bull Terrier Speedy (four years old) is a friendly and very cuddly dog who can only show his affectionate nature when he trusts someone. He is easily unsettled in unfamiliar situations and needs the support of his owner. This handsome male dog is looking for a relaxed home with experienced and patient people at his side. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Four still somewhat shy velvet paws (two in the picture) aged ten months are waiting for cuddly homes with cat lovers who can offer them the opportunity to go outside (secure garden) after a short acclimatization period. For more information about the quartet, please call 0676/364 21 16.
Blacky (eight months old) did not have an easy start. The active hunting terrier mix loves to run around in the meadows. He is looking for a single home with sporty, experienced dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0650/536 66 55.
Quentin (four years old) has to be given away with a heavy heart. The cuddly tomcat suffers from chronic gastritis and needs special food. We are looking for a loving home with the possibility of secure outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0664/463 09 98.
Milana (three months old) is a bright rabbit lady. She loves romping around with her fellow rabbits and digging up the earth in her enclosure. Milana is looking for a loving home. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Stella (two years old) does not seem to have had any good experiences with people so far. She is very active and loves long walks. We are looking for people who will respond to her needs. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Matcha (three years old) is friendly but rather shy. If you give this good-natured dog enough time, she will gradually thaw out and show her lively and funny nature. She is looking for a forever home on the outskirts of the city with experienced dog owners. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Labrador mix Cosmo (seven years old) came to Tierschutz Austria from Croatia through a partner organization in July 2020. He is unsure of strangers, but is very friendly after getting to know them. The handsome male gets on very well with other dogs, but Cosmo' s new home should not include cats, small animals or small children. The gentle giant is well suited as a second dog and would love a new home on the outskirts of the city. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Mixed-breed male Gismo (fourteen years old) needs a short introductory phase with strangers and other dogs. This lively male dog is good in the car, could be left alone for a while in his last home, walks well on the lead and is house-trained. We are looking for a quiet, barrier-free place for this little guy - he has poor eyesight due to his age - with people with dog experience, without children, outside the big city. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Ferdi and Seppi (dewormed, neutered) currently live at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau. The two inseparable goat friends always bring a good mood to their surroundings with their cheerful nature. They enjoy being pampered and need a caregiver who gives them regular cuddles and loving attention. Anyone interested can call 0660/348 98 63 or email office@tierschutzverein.at.
Phoebe (two years old) is a friendly, good-natured but very lively mixed-breed dog. She is a real whirlwind who loves to romp around in the meadows with other dogs. She is looking for a home with active, stable dog owners who would like to experience many more adventures with her. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Pueblo (two years old) is a real bundle of energy and a real powerhouse. He can hardly wait to explore the world together with his new owners. Many situations still stress this dear fellow, so we are looking for confident owners who can show him the right behavior. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Coco (six years old) needs time to build up trust. The pretty American Staffordshire Terrier is house-trained, walks well on a lead and likes to go for rides in the car. For the initial phase in his new home, the handsome boy should have an area to retreat to. Interested parties can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The fit and smart senior dog Whiskey is friendly and loves to cuddle. The male dog learns quickly and likes to learn, which is why he is looking for a place on the outskirts of town with experienced owners who enjoy training together. Interested parties can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The handsome American Pitt Bull Terrier Ferdinand (four years old) needs a short introductory phase, after which he is friendly and loves to cuddle. Other dogs are not his friends. Ferdi knows the basic commands, is easy to call off and travels well in the car. In his future home, he only needs to be ignored at first when strangers visit, then he quickly makes friends. Interested parties can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The lively Pomsky male Lou (two years old) combines the looks and characteristics of a Miniature Spitz and a Siberian Husky: howling like a Husky and the jittery disposition of a Spitz. Lou is looking for a quiet home with experienced dog owners who enjoy training together. Interested parties can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The funny and somewhat crazy mongrel duo Peter and Kata need time at the beginning to build up trust. They are looking for a loving, childless home on the quiet outskirts of the city. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Schwafi (about 13 years old) unfortunately has a thyroid condition (hyperthyroidism) and a heart murmur (improves with every check-up). He is currently living in a foster home where he is not showing any problems. Schwafi is constantly gaining weight and will soon be in the normal range; his thyroid is also almost in the normal range - but he will still need thyroid medication and blood tests for the rest of his life. If you are interested, please call 0660/444 77 37.
The friendly male terrier Madock (nine years old) is bursting with energy. Due to his active and lively nature, he is sometimes a little boisterous. He is therefore looking for a quiet place with experienced owners. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Herd guard dog Calimero (three years old) impresses with his cheerful, open-minded and somewhat stubborn character. This gentle giant is looking for a cuddly forever home with a large plot of land - which he can look after - and steadfast owners. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Moussaka (three years old) loves to roam around in nature. He is therefore looking for a cuddly single place with the opportunity to roam free. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
The lively Labrador dog Eby (four years old) has not known much in her life so far. This friendly furry friend gets on well with other dogs and walks well on a lead. We are looking for a loving forever home on the quiet outskirts of the city for this lively furry friend. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an email to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Sheep poodle Cassie (five years old) had to go to the animal shelter because her owner passed away. The lively dog needs a period of getting to know people to build up trust. Due to her health problems (HD, arthrosis), she needs a home without barriers. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an email to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Seduce (three years old) is an insecure and shy dog who has known very little. She is affectionate with people she knows. We are looking for a loving home where she can finally settle down. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Mavis (six years old) is a friendly dog who initially needs time to build up trust. This pretty furry friend is waiting for a home with experienced owners who will continue to train her diligently. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The reserved mixed-breed dog Marwell (two years old) needs time to get to know other dogs in order to build up trust. She gets on well with other dogs. This shy, sensitive dog needs a quiet forever home in the countryside. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The lively Jack Russell Terrier lady Bella (four years old) is friendly, but also very easily stressed, which is typical of the breed. She is therefore looking for a home with patient dog owners on the outskirts of the city. Interested parties can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Spike is a bright, active male dog. However, the seven-year-old four-legged friend is afraid of strangers. However, with the help of a familiar person, he quickly overcomes his insecurities. He enjoys being close to his caregivers, eagerly gives out slobbery kisses and increasingly demands to be stroked. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.