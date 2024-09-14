Animals in search of a home

Schwafi (about 13 years old) unfortunately has a thyroid condition (hyperthyroidism) and a heart murmur (improves with every check-up). He is currently living in a foster home where he is not showing any problems. Schwafi is constantly gaining weight and will soon be in the normal range; his thyroid is also almost in the normal range - but he will still need thyroid medication and blood tests for the rest of his life. If you are interested, please call 0660/444 77 37.