129 dead after escape attempt from prison in Congo

Congo's Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani on Platform X of the riot on Monday night. "Investigations are underway to identify and severely punish the perpetrators of these acts of sabotage. They will receive a harsh response," said Justice Minister Constant Mutamba. Some female prisoners were raped during the incident, Shabani said. At least 59 people were also injured. The police and army had been able to bring the outbreak of violence under control.