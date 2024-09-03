Minister: "Sabotage"
129 dead after escape attempt from prison in Congo
At least 129 people were killed in an attempted prison break at Makala prison in the Congolese capital Kinshasa late on Sunday. According to authorities, 24 of them were shot dead - the rest are believed to have been trampled or suffocated.
Congo's Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani on Platform X of the riot on Monday night. "Investigations are underway to identify and severely punish the perpetrators of these acts of sabotage. They will receive a harsh response," said Justice Minister Constant Mutamba. Some female prisoners were raped during the incident, Shabani said. At least 59 people were also injured. The police and army had been able to bring the outbreak of violence under control.
Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said on Monday morning: "The population of Kinshasa is urged not to panic." Makala prison is the largest detention center in the country. It is notorious for its overcrowding and the poor conditions for inmates.
Huge damage in the prison
According to Shabani, the number of victims is preliminary. Investigations are continuing. The damage to property was also considerable, said the Interior Minister. The administrative buildings of the prison, the infirmary, the registry office and the food depot had been completely burnt down. Security forces held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss further measures.
Prison breaks are a frequent occurrence in the conflict-torn Central African country. Hundreds of inmates often manage to escape together.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
