Leverkusen v Leipzig LIVE from 18:30

Shaky win and minimalist victory

Leverkusen started the new season last week (once again) with a shaky victory. The double winners prevailed 3:2 (2:0) in a thrilling opening match at Borussia Mönchengladbach. The decision was clinched by a penalty from young star Florian Wirtz in the 101st minute. New signing Kevin Stöger put in a strong performance for Gladbach, but ultimately went unrewarded despite an assist for the equalizer.