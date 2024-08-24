Motorcycle accident
60-year-old driver died at the scene of the accident
A head-on collision between a motorcyclist and a car in Wagrain ended fatally on Saturday afternoon. A 60-year-old Austrian crossed into the oncoming lane for no apparent reason. Despite a defibrillator, all help came too late.
Two Austrians were riding their motorcycles in Wagrain on Saturday afternoon. In the Moos district, one of the two, a 60-year-old, crossed into the oncoming lane. The tragic accident took its course. He collided with the car of a 38-year-old German.
The motorcyclist was first thrown over the car, his helmet was torn off and the rider lay motionless on the ground. The first attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful. The police defibrillator did not help either.
The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. The car driver sustained injuries to his left hand. A breathalyzer test was negative. The B163 was closed for two hours. 25 firefighters with five vehicles, a Red Cross team, an emergency paramedic, an emergency doctor and a local doctor were at the scene of the accident. The crisis intervention team took care of relatives and those involved.
