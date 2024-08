Police looking for witnesses after head-on crash in Reuthe

At around 9.30 p.m., a 41-year-old driver and his family were driving on the L200 from Mellau in the direction of Schwarzenberg. At Reuthe, a white vehicle driven by a 48-year-old woman came towards him. For reasons that are as yet completely inexplicable, the woman suddenly drifted into the oncoming lane with her car and a head-on collision could no longer be avoided.