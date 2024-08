How the sun can provide energy and shade

1000 more "covered" parking spaces

The state has provided eight million euros in funding for the expansion. A total of 21 projects have already been approved, and now a further 12 will follow. "This will add around 1000 more parking spaces covered with PV systems," calculates Pernkopf. This will bring the total number of parking spaces in Lower Austria to 2500, which will also serve as environmentally friendly solar power plants.