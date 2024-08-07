Trial in Vienna
Danger to life! Woman injected fake weight loss injections
A 28-year-old Ukrainian woman has to answer for her actions in the Vienna Regional Court on Wednesday. The young woman administered fake OZEMPIC weight loss injections to her customers in Vienna, putting their lives in danger. According to the public prosecutor's office, she did not have the relevant training and licenses.
The list of victims is long. The fake beauty doctor collected hundreds to thousands of euros and administered a dangerous botched mixture to her customers last winter using fake OZEMPIC ready-to-use pens.
Instead of the hoped-for weight loss, the victims suffered dangerous side effects which, according to the public prosecutor's office, put their lives at risk. The accused pretended that the preparations were original syringes.
Some of the women suffered severe damage to their health due to severe cramps and sweating with the risk of potentially life-threatening hypoglycemia, a drop in blood glucose levels. During the trial, the tall, dark-haired woman stated that she had previously studied journalism and then medicine in Odessa for five years.
Officials stumbled during house search
When the dangerous fraud was uncovered, officers from the Federal Criminal Police Office intervened and searched the illegal "beauty salon". The Ukrainian woman committed a further offense in the process: she tried to prevent the officers from searching the house by force, pushing them - resistance to state authority.
My client acknowledges her misconduct. She confessed fully from the beginning of the preliminary proceedings.
During the trial, the Ukrainian woman defended by lawyer Alexander Philipp pleaded guilty. She was facing six months to five years in prison. A verdict - including for commercial fraud and grievous bodily harm - was reached quickly: 15 months' conditional imprisonment. The pre-trial detention from February 2 to 16, 2024 is taken into account. The pretty Ukrainian woman accepts, the public prosecutor's office makes no statement. Not legally binding.
"It is questionable that you are administering counterfeit medication with a medical qualification," warns the judge in the grounds for the verdict.
