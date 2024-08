31-year-old from Graz has been missing for a week

Mohawk and conspicuous tattoos

"Unfortunately, he doesn't have a cell phone with him either," says Thomas Neumeister, his good friend and neighbor, "we don't know very much about his disappearance." The young missing man is particularly noticeable because of his tattoos - even the palm of his hand is inked. He has a mohawk, his hair is brown and his eyes are blue. He has an athletic build and is about 167 centimetres tall.