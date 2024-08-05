Vorteilswelt
164 men in action

Outbuilding and mowing tractor were on fire

Nachrichten
05.08.2024 07:41

Two major operations kept the fire departments on their toes on Sunday evening. In the Wolfsberg district, an outbuilding on a farm was ablaze and in the Spittal an der Drau district, a mowing tractor went up in flames. A total of 164 men from eight fire brigades were deployed to extinguish the fires. 

comment0 Kommentare

At around 9.50 p.m., the fire department received an alarm that an outbuilding on a farm in St. Paul im Lavanttal was on fire. When the emergency services arrived on site, the building, which had been used as a garden shed by the 53-year-old owner, was already fully engulfed in flames. 

When the fire department arrived, the building was already fully engulfed in flames. (Bild: Feuerwehr St. Paul im Lavanttal )
When the fire department arrived, the building was already fully engulfed in flames.
(Bild: Feuerwehr St. Paul im Lavanttal )

"Thanks to the rapid intervention of the breathing apparatus teams, it was possible to successfully prevent the fire from spreading to the forest or the residential building," said the St. Paul im Lavanttal fire department, which was deployed together with the Granitztal, St. Georgen and Maria Rojach fire brigades with a total of 94 men. 

A total of 94 men were deployed in Lavanttal. (Bild: Feuerwehr St. Paul im Lavanttal)
A total of 94 men were deployed in Lavanttal.
(Bild: Feuerwehr St. Paul im Lavanttal)

It is still unclear why the fire broke out. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Mowing tractor burst into flames
A few hours earlier, numerous emergency services also had to respond to a fire in the municipality of Krems. At around 5.30 pm, a 23-year-old from the district of Spittal wanted to carry out mowing work on the Pressingberg in Eisentratten with a so-called mowing tractor.  

As soon as he drove up, he noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment, which is why the man parked the vehicle in the meadow and tried to extinguish the fire with a hand-held fire extinguisher - but was unsuccessful.

The mower tractor in Eisentratten burned out completely. (Bild: FF Kremsbrücke)
The mower tractor in Eisentratten burned out completely.
(Bild: FF Kremsbrücke)

The Gmünd, Eisentratten, Leoben and Kremsbrücke fire departments were alerted and deployed with a total of seven vehicles and 70 men. "The fire was extinguished, but the mowing tractor burned out completely, causing damage amounting to several tens of thousands of euros," said the police.

It is not yet clear why the fire started. Fortunately, nobody was injured here either. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuela Karner
Manuela Karner
