In the interests of patients

Why rescue services are making common cause

Nachrichten
03.08.2024 09:15

Future challenges are now bringing the former "competitors" Red Cross, Samaritans and St. John even closer together ...

Speaking with one voice improves the negotiating position vis-à-vis social insurance and the state government enormously. The Red Cross, the Samaritans and the Johanniter have decided to work together to shape the future of rescue and ambulance services within the framework of a working group in order to focus on the current challenges in healthcare in Lower Austria.

Joint efforts to be strengthened
"We have been working closely together for many years, and since the establishment of the working group, we have had a platform to exchange organizational, strategic and technical information constantly and in detail," explain Johanniter Managing Director Karin Zeiler-Fidler and Presidents Hans Ebner (Red Cross) and Hannes Sauer (Samaritans).

The cooperation should also bring savings in the area of procurement - from disposable gloves to uniform parts - and simplify material testing, for example.

We all face the same challenges, ranging from finding employees to funding. These are all issues that affect and concern us equally - which is why we want to shape the future together.

The current rescue services agreement in particular has brought the three organizations closer together. The most important tasks for the future have already been clarified in initial discussions. The aim is to further develop rescue services together. There will also be close cooperation in the areas of disaster relief, further training, support for major events and crisis intervention - although the operations of the organizations will of course remain separate.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Lusetzky
