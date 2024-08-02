Additional offers
Tyrolean care foundation helps with lateral entry
The state of Tyrol wants to make it easier for skilled workers from other sectors to enter the care professions. This is to be made possible by a foundation. The foundation also offers additional opportunities, such as further training.
The Tyrolean Care Foundation, which is financed by the state of Tyrol, the Tyrolean Public Employment Service and companies, aims to make it easier for career changers to enter the care sector. As the number of people in need of care is expected to rise in the coming years, the need for well-trained specialists in the care and social care sector is also increasing. The necessary training is financed by these three providers.
225,000 euros for the year 2024
The state is providing a total of 225,000 euros for 2024 to make it easier for those interested to start their careers. "The wide range of offers for participants will ensure that more well-trained nursing staff arrive on the Tyrolean labour market," emphasizes Provincial Councillor Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP).
The Tyrol Care Foundation has more than proven itself over the last 20 years in terms of its cooperation with training and healthcare facilities.
The Care Foundation Tyrol also finances 650 hours of additional training courses. These include initial consultations, language coaching and further training courses. On top of this, the foundation participants are promised a permanent employment contract after completing their training. "The Care Foundation Tyrol has more than proven itself over the last 20 years in terms of its cooperation with training and healthcare facilities," Hagele is convinced.
Further information on training at www.tirol.gv.at/pflegeberufe
