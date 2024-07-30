Neighbors heard scream
41-year-old woman raped in a garage driveway in Vienna
He was a complete stranger to the victim who followed her on her way home from work. He violently forced her into a garage driveway in Vienna-Wieden and raped her. Although witness statements and DNA traces heavily incriminate the accused Hungarian (46), a confession is sought in vain in the Vienna Regional Court.
One witness after another recalls in the Vienna Regional Court: "I was woken up by the loud screams of a woman." It was 3 a.m. on March 15. Crying and completely distraught, the first responders found a woman in a garage entrance in Viktorgasse in the 4th district. "Her biggest fear was that he would come back. She kept saying that she had been raped," said a local resident.
Hungarian followed her on her way home
The 41-year-old was on her way home that night. She worked as a waitress and visited another restaurant after her shift. The same as her now accused rapist. She was pushing her bike home - through Viktorgasse. When the Hungarian suddenly pushed her into the driveway from behind and raped her.
There is no sense of guilt. He shows signs of a lack of responsibility.
Gerichtspsychiaterin Sigrun Roßmanith attestiert dem 46-Jährigen Zurechnungsfähigkeit.
This is confirmed by witness testimony and a DNA report - traces of the accused were found in the victim's private parts. In court, the accused is now giving the fourth version of how they got there. Each of his descriptions is more unrealistic than the last. "There is no sense of guilt. He shows signs of a lack of responsibility," attests court psychiatrist Sigrun Roßmanith.
"I am mentally ill"
The expert also mentions the illness of the Hungarian from the schizophrenic circle. And he himself also said in court: "I am mentally ill. I hear voices and I see UFOs." However, this has nothing to do with the terrible rape of the 41-year-old woman. He did not commit the sexual assault in a schizophrenic episode; the 46-year-old should have been able to recognize the injustice of his actions, according to Roßmanith.
However, he failed to do so in front of the panel of lay judges. He completely denies any sexual contact. He had merely helped the woman to push her bike home. Completely implausible - judges the senate. The 46-year-old is sentenced to six years imprisonment, as no grounds for mitigation are sought. He accepts the sentence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
