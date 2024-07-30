41-year-old woman raped in a garage driveway in Vienna

"I am mentally ill"

The expert also mentions the illness of the Hungarian from the schizophrenic circle. And he himself also said in court: "I am mentally ill. I hear voices and I see UFOs." However, this has nothing to do with the terrible rape of the 41-year-old woman. He did not commit the sexual assault in a schizophrenic episode; the 46-year-old should have been able to recognize the injustice of his actions, according to Roßmanith.