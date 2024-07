Cyclist had to be resuscitated after a fall

A 71-year-old man from Sonntagberg (Lower Austria) had gone on a bike tour from Ebensee to the Rettenbachalm in Bad Ischl on Monday together with three friends. On the return journey via the Rettenbach forest road in the direction of Bad Ischl, the 71-year-old in front must have overlooked a pothole at around 2.40 pm. He crashed heavily.