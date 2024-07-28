Olympic annoyance
Anthem mishap at the start of the South Sudan basketball team
The first Olympic appearance of the South Sudanese basketball team was accompanied by an anthem mishap!
Before the East Africans' preliminary round match against Puerto Rico on Sunday, the wrong national anthem could be heard for around 20 seconds in Lille. The players and their fans initially stood confused on the pitch, prompting boos from the crowd at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium.
"... then we apologize for the mistake!"
Shortly afterwards, the crowd began clapping as the basketball players placed their hands on their hearts, presumably to symbolize unity. The correct anthem was played shortly afterwards to the cheers of the crowd. "If that was the case, then we apologize for the mistake," said spokeswoman Anne Deschamps from the organizing committee of the games.
The country only gained independence from Sudan in 2011, and there was a civil war from 2013 to 2018. It was not the first faux pas of this kind at the Summer Games. At the opening ceremony in Paris last Friday, the South Korean team was mistakenly introduced as North Korea.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.