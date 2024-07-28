Vorteilswelt
Olympic annoyance

Anthem mishap at the start of the South Sudan basketball team

Nachrichten
28.07.2024 16:44

The first Olympic appearance of the South Sudanese basketball team was accompanied by an anthem mishap!

Before the East Africans' preliminary round match against Puerto Rico on Sunday, the wrong national anthem could be heard for around 20 seconds in Lille. The players and their fans initially stood confused on the pitch, prompting boos from the crowd at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

"... then we apologize for the mistake!"
Shortly afterwards, the crowd began clapping as the basketball players placed their hands on their hearts, presumably to symbolize unity. The correct anthem was played shortly afterwards to the cheers of the crowd. "If that was the case, then we apologize for the mistake," said spokeswoman Anne Deschamps from the organizing committee of the games.

The country only gained independence from Sudan in 2011, and there was a civil war from 2013 to 2018. It was not the first faux pas of this kind at the Summer Games. At the opening ceremony in Paris last Friday, the South Korean team was mistakenly introduced as North Korea.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

