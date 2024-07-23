Deal off the table
Wiz rejects takeover bid from Google
Wiz has rejected the billion-euro takeover offer from Google's parent company Alphabet and ended talks about it. This emerges from a memo. In it, Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport writes that his company will focus on an IPO as previously planned.
"It's hard to say no to such tempting offers, but with our exceptional team, I feel confident in making this decision," Rappaport explained, without naming Alphabet. Google's parent company could not initially be reached for comment, according to Reuters, and Wiz declined to comment.
According to an insider, Alphabet had approached Wiz with a takeover bid, which the Wall Street Journal put at 23 billion dollars (around 21 billion euros). Neither the US company nor the cyber security specialist had confirmed talks about a takeover. Wiz offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that use artificial intelligence to counter threats in real time.
Setback for Alphabet
The rejection of Wiz is a setback for the Alphabet Group, for which it would have been the largest company takeover. The tech giant wants to invest in its cloud infrastructure and gain more customers in the business. Following the purchase of Mandiant for 5.4 billion dollars in 2022, it would have been Alphabet's second major acquisition in the cybersecurity sector.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.