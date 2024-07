Worker (51) hit by tree during forestry work

A 51-year-old man was seriously injured on Wednesday morning during forestry work in the so-called "Durrich Forest" in the municipality of Kappl in the Tyrolean district of Landeck. The man and three colleagues had pulled two attached trees out of the forest onto the forest road above. While pulling them up, the upper part of a tree suddenly broke off and hit the 51-year-old, who was walking uphill next to the trees before pulling the rope downhill again.