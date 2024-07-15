41-year-old woman convicted
Adult stole in series from toy shops
Because the employees of a toy store recognized her, a 41-year-old serial thief was convicted. She is believed to have broken into several stores in Upper Austria. During an inspection, the police found 222 stolen items in her cellar.
It is thanks to the attentive employees of a toy store in the district of Schärding that the whole thing was discovered, as has now become known. On June 11, goods were stolen from the store by an initially unknown woman. A camera recorded the theft.
Recognized during a visit
A week later, the same woman visited the store again. The employees recognized her and called the police. The officers checked the 41-year-old from the Grieskirchen district and found more stolen goods in her car parked in front of the store, which the woman had allegedly stolen from another toy store on the same day.
Original packaging of stolen goods in the cellar
During a voluntary inspection of her cellar, the police discovered countless other stolen goods such as writing materials, clothing and books. The total of 222 items were in their original packaging, most of them with a price tag.
According to the police, the 41-year-old confessed to stealing the stolen goods from stores in the districts of Ried, Eferding, Wels and Schärding over a period of around a year. She was reported to the public prosecutor's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.