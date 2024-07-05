What to look out for when dating online

Online dating has been around for 21 years. While dating was number one more than 20 years ago (34%), today only 13% of couples fall in love this way.

2.3 million Austrians have already fallen in love with someone they met online.

1.5 million have moved in with an online date.

450,000 said yes to each other thanks to online dating.

350,000 babies have already been born to online couples in Austria.