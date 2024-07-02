Elevator was defective
Elevator accident: woman falls three floors to her death
A terrible tragedy took place in Italy on Monday night: a young woman fell to her death because the doors of an elevator had opened even though the car was not on the floor. Clelia Ditano (25) had not noticed the missing elevator and fell onto the roof of the elevator. It took hours before her body could be recovered.
The accident happened in the early hours of the morning in the young woman's home in Fasano, according to the newspaper "Corriera della Sera". Clelia had called the elevator on the fourth floor. When the door opened, she didn't realize that the car was three floors below her - she took a step forward and fell into the shaft.
You can see a picture of the apartment building in this post:
Cell phone rang in elevator shaft: parents raised the alarm
The incident initially went unnoticed - but the 25-year-old's parents were worried because their daughter had not returned home. When they tried to reach her on her cell phone, the ringing led them to the elevator shaft. "I immediately realized that something had happened and raised the alarm," reported her father.
Malfunction of the locking system suspected
More than 100 emergency services were eventually called to the scene of the accident - it took the fire department several hours to retrieve the Italian woman's body from the elevator shaft. Investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the tragedy. "We assume that the locking system malfunctioned, as the door should only open when the car is on the floor," explained an investigator.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.