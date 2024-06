Citizens bury planned cross-country skiing center

It was a clear vote in Bad Leonfelden on Sunday on a planned cross-country skiing center with roller skating use in summer: 71 percent of the votes were "no", only 29 percent "yes" for the rededication of the required areas in the village of Weigetschlag. However, despite the heated debates in the run-up to the vote, interest in the issue was very limited, with only 48.5 percent of eligible voters in Bad Leonfelden casting their vote.