The little messenger has a cheerful start to July

Now is the perfect time: sleep in, start the day slowly and comfortably, have fresh fruit for breakfast and enjoy the vacations. I'm currently trying to structure the days so that we all get the best out of them and get up very early four days out of seven to work in the morning while the children sleep. Then I have breakfast with them and we plan our day. If it gets very hot, the obligatory trip to the lake is fixed, the rest of the day can take place in the cool room.