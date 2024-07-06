Vorteilswelt
The "Krone" Lower Austria column

The little messenger has a cheerful start to July

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 05:45

How we make the days at home before the beach vacation nice and start July calmly. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.

Now is the perfect time: sleep in, start the day slowly and comfortably, have fresh fruit for breakfast and enjoy the vacations. I'm currently trying to structure the days so that we all get the best out of them and get up very early four days out of seven to work in the morning while the children sleep. Then I have breakfast with them and we plan our day. If it gets very hot, the obligatory trip to the lake is fixed, the rest of the day can take place in the cool room.

When we drive back after swimming, we often find a few "treasures" along the way, such as leaves, flowers, small branches, empty snail shells or small stones, which we collect and then "recycle" on rainy days or when we decide to stay at home.

All we need for creative projects is a small canvas or empty jars, which we then cover with the souvenirs.

My children also particularly love making new ice cream flavors themselves. We don't have an ice cream maker, but different types of fruit or a milkshake as a base are ideal for experimenting with popsicles.

While I work, the two of them go shopping and get the necessary ingredients and as soon as they get back, we get started. They can manage many of the steps on their own and learn "along the way" what is important in the kitchen!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
