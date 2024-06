Reiter sensationally storms into the main draw in Baden

Duel with the top duo awaits

But that was not all: In the second and final qualifying round, the Austrians made relatively short work of Nemec/Petruf (Slovakia) and secured their place in the main competition with a 25:23, 21:16 win. "We knew that we had to improve again. So it's even cooler that we managed to do that and that we're still in the tournament on Friday," said a delighted Reiter. And that's where they start at 12 noon in Pool A against the top-seeded duo Grössig/Seiser.