Straight to the title! Cooperation bears fruit

Straight to the title! "It's difficult to get players in the Völkermarkt district. That's why we entered into a partnership with Klopeiner See last year," explains Markus Deutschmann, chairman of Rückersdorf. And in their very first season, the syndicate won the 1st division D title for the first time. Rückersdorf was promoted to the lower league in 2016/17, but "only" in second place. In 2021/22, the team was relegated again.