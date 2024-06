Racing cyclists collided: training ended in hospital

The accident happened shortly before 9 a.m. in Flaurling. A training group of several people were driving on the L11 in the direction of Polling when a 19-year-old German woman initiated a braking maneuver at a speed of around 50 km/h. The young woman and two of her colleagues in the training group had to be rescued. The young woman and two of her colleagues, aged 27 and 33, crashed as a result.