Tyrolean Addiction Conference

Youth in the drug swamp: when the pressure increases

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 19:00

Time and again, there are serious cases of children and young people using drugs in Tyrol - sometimes, unfortunately, with fatal outcomes. The 11th Tyrolean Addiction Conference took place in Innsbruck on Wednesday. Under the motto "Youth under pressure", representatives from various areas discussed the tasks and challenges facing the help system.

comment0 Kommentare

Children and young people who turn to addictive drugs - unfortunately not a rarity. Consumers are getting younger and younger. Politicians are called upon to act. Not least because there are always drug-related deaths in Tyrol.

As part of the 11th Tyrolean Addiction Conference, representatives from the health, social, child and youth welfare sectors met on Wednesday at the Haus der Begegnung in Innsbruck. They discussed clinical data, current developments and experiences in working with children and young people who use drugs. Political representatives were also present.

"Need interdisciplinary cooperation"
"Such events are crucial: they promote not only the exchange of information and knowledge, but also dialog and cooperation. Especially when it comes to substance use and young people, we need interdisciplinary cooperation," emphasized Eva Pawlata (SPÖ), State Councillor for Social Affairs.

Zitat Icon

The earlier support for children, young people and families takes effect, the sooner problematic substance use, which in most cases is linked to trauma, can be avoided.

LR Eva Pawlata ist sich sicher: Frauen müssen in die Vollzeitbeschäftigung kommen. Denn nur so lassen sich Armut, vor allem im Alter, verhindern sowie veraltete Rollenbilder aufbrechen. (Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)

Soziallandesrätin Eva Pawlata (SPÖ).

Bild: Johanna Birbaumer

The expansion of support services and prevention are crucial. "The earlier support for children, young people and families takes effect, the more likely it is that problematic substance use, which in most cases is linked to trauma, can be avoided," continued Pawlata.

"Quick access to help and advice"
Health Minister Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP) echoed this sentiment: "Substance use among children and young people has serious consequences for their health, but also for their education, social relationships and future prospects." It must be ensured "that those affected have quick and uncomplicated access to help and advice." This would require a joint effort from the health, social, child and youth welfare sectors.

One facility in Tyrol that specifically targets young people with problematic substance use is the "Intensiv Bewo plus" residential facility run by the SOS Children's Village. This has recently been expanded to six places, with two more to be added this year.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
