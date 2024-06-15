Vienna, Lower Austria & Burgenland
Animals in search of a home
Every day, many dogs, cats and small animals end up in the rescue centers of animal shelters. They all deserve a second chance to find a home with loving owners and to go through thick and thin with them. Every week, we present pets who are looking for a new home.
Sad fate of hunting dog Houdini (six years old): His owner has passed away. The friendly, good-natured male dog is waiting for a loving home with active dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0676/956 05 56.
The friendly male terrier Madock (nine years old) is bursting with energy. Due to his active and lively nature, he is sometimes a little boisterous. He is therefore looking for a quiet place with experienced owners. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Herd guard dog Calimero (three years old) impresses with his cheerful, open-minded and somewhat stubborn character. This gentle giant is looking for a cuddly forever home with a large plot of land - which he can look after - and steadfast owners. Interested parties can call 01/734 110 20-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The lively Labrador dog Eby (four years old) hasn't known much in her life so far. This friendly furry friend gets on well with other dogs and is well-behaved on the lead. We are looking for a loving forever home on the quiet outskirts of the city for this lively furry friend. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Everyday life at the animal shelter is very stressful for Petzi (three years old). The good-natured Pekingese is cuddly and affectionate. He is looking for a quiet home with patient dog owners on the outskirts of the city. Interested parties can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Sheep poodle Cassie (five years old) had to go to the shelter because her owner passed away. The lively dog needs a period of getting to know people to build up trust. Due to her health problems (HD, arthrosis), she needs a home without barriers. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an email to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Seduce (three years old) is an insecure and shy dog who has known very little. She is affectionate with people she knows. We are looking for a loving home where she can finally settle down. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Mavis (six years old) is a friendly dog who initially needs time to build up trust. This pretty furry friend is waiting for a home with experienced owners who will continue to train her diligently. Interested parties can call 01/734 110 20-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
It takes empathy to gain the trust of Knut (one year old). He also reacts with stress to environmental influences. We are looking for a loving place in the countryside with experienced people. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The reserved mixed-breed dog Marwell (two years old) needs a period of familiarization to build up trust. She gets on well with other dogs. This shy, sensitive dog needs a quiet forever home in the countryside. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The lively Jack Russell Terrier lady Bella (four years old) is friendly, but also very easily stressed, which is typical of the breed. She is therefore looking for a home with patient dog owners on the outskirts of the city. Interested parties can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Spike is a bright, active male dog. However, the seven-year-old four-legged friend is afraid of strangers. However, with the help of a familiar person, he quickly overcomes his insecurities. He enjoys being close to his caregivers, eagerly gives out slobbery kisses and increasingly demands to be stroked. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Benson Silver is a powerhouse who walks around the world full of energy. With the right balance of activity and rest periods, the two-year-old male dog is sure to quickly develop into a confident companion. He is looking for a home with people who can offer him clear structures and orientation. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The lively mixed-breed male Hero (five years old) is friendly and gets on well with other dogs. The strong bundle of energy is looking for a home with active people. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Michaela (one year old) has not met many people so far. The friendly mixed-breed dog is lively and enjoys romping around with other dogs. She is looking for a loving home on the outskirts of the city. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Benjamin (six months old) was simply abandoned. The bright puppy is coping very well with his disability. We are looking for active, experienced dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0680/115 30 34.
Leyla (one year old) did not have an easy start. The pretty mixed-breed dog needs time at the beginning to build up trust. She is looking for a quiet forever home with experienced dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0660/109 07 45.
Balu (four years old) had to be surrendered due to excessive demands. The obedient Australian Shepherd needs time at the beginning to build up trust. We are looking for active, experienced dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0676/377 52 43.
Due to a serious illness of his owner, Casy (four years old) has to be given away. The Border-Collie-Terrier mix needs time to build up trust. We are looking for a quiet single place with experienced dog owners. Interested parties should call 0664/736 130 10.
It takes patience and empathy to gain Lalita 's trust. Once the ice has been broken, however, the one-year-old, active dog enjoys the attention of her humans to the full. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Slowly but surely, the insecure Shar-Pei dog Sunrise (she is four years old and currently lives at the Austrian Animal Welfare Association's Assisi-Hof Stockerau) is gaining confidence and has developed into a curious nose over the past few months. She is now ready for an adventure in life. We are looking for dog-experienced people who can give this lovely sniffer the security she needs, provide her with plenty of exercise and exercise and enjoy training her together. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Born in 2010, Teddy is a lovely mongrel grandpa who is very friendly towards people. Due to his age, Teddy already has some motor problems with his legs and walks somewhat uncoordinated - so he needs a barrier-free, ground-level home - his liver values are elevated and he suffers from a liver tumor. He therefore receives supportive medication for his liver and cortisone. As he sometimes defends his food, children should not live in the same household. We are therefore urgently looking for a place of mercy for Teddy in a quiet environment where he can enjoy his twilight years. Anyone interested can contact us by telephone on 01/699 24 50 or by e-mail at hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The handsome mixed-breed dog Hamlet (two years old) is friendly but insecure. New stimuli on walks still stress the otherwise cool guy a little - but he is already making progress in this respect. We are looking for a quiet home in the countryside. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Mixed-breed male Kapibara (five years old) has not known much in his life so far. He needs time to gain confidence at first. This cuddly boy is looking for a quiet, single place in the countryside. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Shepherd mix LENI has unfortunately lost her home due to a change in her owner's circumstances. The gentle, nine-year-old sniffer is very obedient, loves children and is compatible with dogs and cats. She is now eagerly waiting at the Wienerwald animal shelter for people who will give her a nice new home. If you are interested, please call 0676/956 05 56.
Mastin mongrel Ferdinand is eleven months old. The gentle giant is waiting for a home with a secure garden and possibly a suitable second dog in a rural area. If you are interested, please call 0676/940 40 14.
Balu (three years old) is an obedient and good-natured Caucasian shepherd mix. This giant is waiting for a home with an experienced, sporty family who are aware of the character traits and needs of a guard dog. We are looking for a home with a garden. Interested parties should call 0699/113 141 40.
Gea (three years old) is friendly and outgoing. The good-natured Kangal mix bitch is looking for a dog-experienced person who appreciates her typical breed characteristics. If you are interested, please call 0676/394 45 70.
Due to an allergy, Lilly (pictured) and Dexter (nine years old) had to be given away. The two shy velvet paws need time to gain confidence. They are looking for a loving home. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
The twelve-year-old velvet paw Nami needs someone who won't pester her, who will keep her as an only pet in an apartment and spoil her. She is willing to be stroked and played with, but only for a short time. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Selma is a real cuddly cat who can't get enough of being stroked. The fifteen-year-old velvet paw is waiting for a single place with people who have a lot of time to spoil her. Due to her diabetes, the sociable patient needs special food and insulin injections. If she is adopted as a foster animal, the costs will be covered. Anyone interested in finding out more should call 0660/348 98 63.
Castro is an extremely cuddly and curious cat who likes to be the center of attention and go on discovery tours. Due to diabetes, he needs special food and insulin injections. With whom will he finally find warmth and security? Anyone interested in finding out more about this ten-year-old cat in need of love should call 0660/348 98 63.
Baghira - one year old - is shy and curious at the same time. You can build up trust with her through food. As she loves to play with other paws, we are looking for a home with a loving second cat. Interested parties can contact us by telephone on 01/699 24 50 or by e-mail at katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Xena is a three-year-old, very bright and trusting female cat. As she is not always friendly towards other cats, we are looking for a home (apartment with a secure terrace or secure outdoor access) where she can be a lone princess. Xena has a lot of energy and therefore needs plenty to do and opportunities to let off steam, such as catwalks on the wall or huge scratching posts. Fixed play times are very important for this food and treat-oriented cat. Interested parties can call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Valentina (one year old) needs time at the beginning. Once the pretty velvet paw has built up trust, she is very cuddly. She is looking for a cuddly forever home. Interested parties should call 0681/102 350 99 or 0664/513 62 27.
As the owner was unfortunately no longer able to look after Minouche (three years old), the pretty cat had to be relinquished. She is a little reserved at first, but once she has built up trust, she is very playful and loves cuddles. We are looking for a cuddly single cat. If you are interested, please call 0681/102 350 99 or 0664/513 62 27.
Odin (about ten years old) is fit despite his age and his impairment - the lovely cat is blind and deaf - and loves to cuddle. We are looking for a quiet, single place with sensitive people who have enough time for this cuddly cat. If you are interested, please call 0681/102 350 99 or 0664/513 62 27.
Five still somewhat timid velvet paws aged between one and eight years are available as a pair or with a cat already living in the household. Anyone interested in finding out more should call 0664/401 33 81.
Estabella (two years old) was found on the street. This lively rabbit loves to romp around with other rabbits. She is looking for a new, species-appropriate home. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.atmelden.
The three lively guinea pigs Herzi, Pinki and Lola (four months old) were - as is so often the case - acquired without much thought. They are waiting for a species-appropriate home together. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Chinchillas are very social and intelligent animals. So are Chimichurri (two years old, pictured) and Sepperl (nine years old). The two adorable creatures are waiting for a home together with a spacious, varied enclosure. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Goethe (one year old) is a lively and curious rabbit who is looking for a home with other rabbits. This playful little fellow loves to hop around and dig in the ground. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Diablo is waiting for a sociable home with a spacious and varied enclosure. The peaceful three-year-old rabbit loves to be active and enjoys being around other rabbits. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Rabbit boy Mailo (two months old) was born at TierQuarTier after his mother was abandoned pregnant. He is longing for a loving home where he can be with other rabbits of his own species. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Bahati was heartlessly abandoned in a bag. Despite this sad experience, the petite, two-year-old female rabbit radiates friendliness and enjoys digging in the ground and romping around with other rabbits. Bahati is longing to move to a new, loving home where she can finally experience the affection and care she deserves. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
