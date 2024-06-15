Animals in search of a home

Born in 2010, Teddy is a lovely mongrel grandpa who is very friendly towards people. Due to his age, Teddy already has some motor problems with his legs and walks somewhat uncoordinated - so he needs a barrier-free, ground-level home - his liver values are elevated and he suffers from a liver tumor. He therefore receives supportive medication for his liver and cortisone. As he sometimes defends his food, children should not live in the same household. We are therefore urgently looking for a place of mercy for Teddy in a quiet environment where he can enjoy his twilight years. Anyone interested can contact us by telephone on 01/699 24 50 or by e-mail at hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.