OpenAI rival from Paris raises 600 million euros

"Financing round guarantees independence"

"The current financing round guarantees the continued independence of the company, which remains fully under the control of the founders," said co-founder and CEO Arthur Mensch. The money will be used to drive forward the development of the "Mixtral 8x7B" AI. Alongside Aleph Alpha from Germany, Mistral is regarded as a promising European provider of so-called generative AI, which is set to compete with ChatGPT or Google's "Gemini".