Human rights
Grannies demonstrate for more democracy
With a nationwide campaign, the "Grannies against the Right" drew attention to dangerous right-wing tendencies
Members of the "Grannies against the Right" initiative demonstrated for human rights and democracy at pedestrian crossings in Bregenz, Dornbirn and Feldkirch on Tuesday. For 45 minutes, they walked back and forth with their banners during the green phases at crosswalks to make drivers aware of their concerns. It was the first appearance of the "Grannies against the Right" at their own campaign in Vorarlberg.
"The worrying developments of recent months have made it necessary to get even more involved," emphasized co-initiator Cornelia Caldonazzi at the campaign in Feldkirch. The tone in politics has become harsher, exclusionary and inflammatory. "Our concern is that democracy is being fought against by certain political parties and groups. The political center has drifted to the right."
Most people lack awareness of the danger
The problem is that a large part of society perceives the drift to the right as less dangerous. "We want to shake things up, raise awareness, wake people up and show resistance," explains Caldonazzi. It is about preserving parliamentary democracy in a common Europe, respecting human rights, combating racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny and raising awareness. We bear responsibility for our young people and for the future of us all, for a good life for everyone!"
It is extremely important to take part in the upcoming elections, such as the EU elections on Sunday. Women in particular had fought hard for their right to vote. They should therefore use their opportunities to have their say.
"The shift to the right is noticeable across Europe. We must stand up for democracy, human rights and a socially just climate policy and vote for the parties that best defend and implement these goals for us," is the appeal of the "Grannies against the right".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
