Grannies demonstrate for more democracy

Members of the "Grannies against the Right" initiative demonstrated for human rights and democracy at pedestrian crossings in Bregenz, Dornbirn and Feldkirch on Tuesday. For 45 minutes, they walked back and forth with their banners during the green phases at crosswalks to make drivers aware of their concerns. It was the first appearance of the "Grannies against the Right" at their own campaign in Vorarlberg.