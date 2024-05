Poland relies on legionnaire selection for the EURO

Matty Cash was not called up. The Aston Villa defender was injured in May but would have been fit for the finals according to media reports. For the first time in a long time, there is no player from the German Bundesliga in the Polish squad. Defender Tymoteusz Puchacz is playing in Germany, but in the 2nd division with 1. FC Kaiserslautern. In contrast, ten players from the Italian Serie A have been nominated.