Pyro: Is the “war” chant on ARD permissible?

Background: Kaiserslautern fans had put on an almost insane pyro show shortly after the restart and set off masses of flares. As a result, the match was interrupted for several minutes and ARD commentator Gerd Gottlob made a piquant statement during the live broadcast. "In these times - in which we have wars - with such actions, nobody needs that," he said. Did he contextualize the situation correctly or did he overshoot the mark?