Too little voltage
Out of 2025? Monaco drives into an uncertain future
The Monaco classic has been part of the Formula 1 calendar every year since 1955, but its future is only secured until 2025. Negotiations beyond that are considered difficult.
The tradition speaks in favor of further races, and the challenges on the narrow streets even attract people who otherwise have little to do with the horsepower scene. There is also the glamor factor. Hardly any other sporting event is as popular with the rich and famous as this race weekend on the Cote d'Azur. The fans also appreciate the expensive but unique experience with special proximity to the track.
No excitement
One major problem is the lack of excitement on race day. On the shortest track of the season at 3,337 meters, overtaking is hardly possible on the asphalt strip, which is no more than ten meters wide. This is not only due to ever wider cars, but also to the unwillingness of the organizers to change anything. Adjustments to the course seem feasible. For example, it would be possible to design a zone in the area of the famous swimming pool to make overtaking easier, but this has always been rejected so far. And so the winner is often the one in first place on the grid. In the 23 events held this century, this scenario has occurred 13 times.
Expansion
The signs of the times have long been pointing towards expansion in the premier class, with new big-money events entering the market and old ones having to defend their place. Monaco has enjoyed financial advantages in the past, paying significantly less entry fees than other venues. "Monaco is there because of its heritage and its history. That's everything," said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner: "Even the crown jewel has to move with the times. If you stand still, you go backwards." Critical words that are no coincidence. The sometimes snooty attitude of the Automobile Club de Monaco as organizer is viewed critically within Formula 1.
