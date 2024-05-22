Kids want to impress with Carb sounds



Petutschnig, who moved from Vorarlberg to Carinthia this year and has been teaching at the MS since then, has also brought several steel drums with him. Back in Vorarlberg, he was the founder of a school steel band and took part in the music competition with the children, and with his passion for Caribbean sounds, the dedicated teacher has also inspired the pupils in Finkenstein and founded a steel band. "I currently teach seven pupils from the second and fourth grades and so far we have built up a repertoire of five pieces, all of which are played from memory," says Petutschnig. The band has the melodious name "Pan Fusion" and is currently the only school steel band in Austria.