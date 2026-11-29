Feasting, Then Sports

“It’s just kind of become a tradition—but it works,” Michael emphasizes. That doesn’t mean, however, that they never have any time together. After all, during the “off-season,” they were able to spend almost a month and a half together and even went on vacation together. And throughout the year, they support each other as best they can. When Michael won his first national road championship title in Schwanenstadt this summer in nearly 40 degrees, his wife helped out on-site in the aid station.