Upper Austria—“Punch Whispers”
“We’ve never spent Christmas Eve together”
For cycling ace Michael Gogl and sprinter Susi Gogl-Walli, time together is a rare commodity—even during the festive season. Especially since the two of them flew off to South Africa and Gran Canaria, respectively, after the “Punschgeflüster” event with the “Krone.”
“Time together over family celebrations”—that’s the immediate response during the “Punschgeflüster” with the “Krone.” Understandable! After all, our most famous Upper Austrian athlete couple, Michael Gogl and Susanne Gogl-Walli, don’t get to spend much time together. “I’m on the road just over 200 days a year,” says Michael, who has been active as a professional cyclist on the World Tour for 13 (!) years. “Sports are just a constant part of our lives—but at least we always make sure to schedule our training camps at the same time so there aren’t any conflicts,” emphasizes Susi, who is now heading to South Africa.
Return on December 23
Meanwhile, her Michi—to whom she said “I do” in 2022 after an eight-year relationship—has a training camp scheduled for Gran Canaria in December. He’ll return one day before Christmas Eve. And even on that day, the “Gogls”—even though they’d actually prefer to spend it together—will be apart. “We’ll be at my parents’ on the 24th first, but then he’ll go to his family and I’ll stay with mine. I won’t join him until Christmas Day. This is already our 13th Christmas together, but we’ve never spent Christmas Eve together,” says Austria’s 400-meter record holder.
Feasting, Then Sports
“It’s just kind of become a tradition—but it works,” Michael emphasizes. That doesn’t mean, however, that they never have any time together. After all, during the “off-season,” they were able to spend almost a month and a half together and even went on vacation together. And throughout the year, they support each other as best they can. When Michael won his first national road championship title in Schwanenstadt this summer in nearly 40 degrees, his wife helped out on-site in the aid station.
Ultimately, the sport almost always takes precedence—even during the festive season. That’s why they both say, “Indulgence is allowed on the two days of Christmas, but after that, it’s back to training!”
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