Another Crisis Meeting at Ferrari

The two had collided in Las Vegas and, under pressure from team principal Frederic Vasseur, had held another crisis meeting in Qatar. Mercedes, on the other hand, lets the on-track results speak for themselves. They had already dominated all three practice sessions, with Antonelli setting the fastest time in the third free practice session before qualifying. “The car was just wonderful all weekend,” Russell said with satisfaction. Verstappen, on the other hand, has some catching up to do if he wants to extend his streak of three wins in the last four races to some extent.