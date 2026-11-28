Qatar Grand Prix
George Russell Secures Pole Position in Qatar
The Mercedes drivers dominated Saturday’s qualifying session for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Qatar. Britain’s George Russell edged out Italy’s new world champion Kimi Antonelli in Doha by 0.128 seconds with a time of 1:21.695.
Behind them were the McLarens of last year’s British world champion Lando Norris and Australian Oscar Piastri, as well as the Red Bull duo of Isack Hadjar (FRA) and Max Verstappen (NED). The race will start on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Here are the results:
For Russell, securing pole position is a source of satisfaction after he clearly lost the battle for the top spot on the team to Antonelli this year and has recently been locked in a prolonged dispute with Verstappen. The Englishman’s chances of snatching second place in the World Championship standings from the four-time world champion are now purely theoretical. Three points closer to the “Oranje” is Lewis Hamilton, who sits third in the World Championship; the British record-holding world champion managed only ninth in qualifying. His Monegasque Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc fared little better, finishing seventh.
Another Crisis Meeting at Ferrari
The two had collided in Las Vegas and, under pressure from team principal Frederic Vasseur, had held another crisis meeting in Qatar. Mercedes, on the other hand, lets the on-track results speak for themselves. They had already dominated all three practice sessions, with Antonelli setting the fastest time in the third free practice session before qualifying. “The car was just wonderful all weekend,” Russell said with satisfaction. Verstappen, on the other hand, has some catching up to do if he wants to extend his streak of three wins in the last four races to some extent.
After lengthy safety debates, Formula 1 decided to hold the final two races in Qatar and next week in Abu Dhabi. Due to the war in Iran and the military conflicts between the Houthi militia and Saudi Arabia, several European governments are currently advising against travel to the region.
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