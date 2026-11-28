Fitz Back in the Starting Lineup

Uhlig, whose team has 11 points—five more than WAC—also warned against “getting carried away.” Dreams of 90 minutes of dominance, for example, are not (yet) appropriate. Not even on Saturday, when the club celebrates the 100th anniversary of its name, “Fußball-Klub Austria.” Wearing their own retro jerseys, the team will then be able to show just how far they’ve really come. The Carinthians are coming from the Lavant Valley with just six points and at the bottom of the table, but also with fond memories. Their only win so far came in the season opener, a 3-0 victory over Austria. Dominik Fitz wasn’t part of that team; on Saturday, he’ll play his first professional match since leaving in August 2025 against the very club where he spent nearly his entire career.