Bundesliga Live Updates
Austria stages a comeback against WAC with only ten men!
Matchday 14 in the Austrian Bundesliga. Austria Vienna hosts Wolfsberger AC; we’re covering the game live—see the live updates below. The score is currently 1-0!
Here’s the live ticker:
A new, cautious optimism has taken hold among the Violet fans. The unexpected 1-0 home win over Salzburg brought relief and seems to confirm the team’s direction under new coach Max Uhlig. “You can imagine that this did us a world of good, and you could really feel that over the past few days,” the 33-year-old said on Friday. Forward Johannes Eggestein credited the team with taking a “very important step forward” and noted that “stability and confidence” are returning. However, he added that some patience is still needed for a “process that unfolds over many games.”
Fitz Back in the Starting Lineup
Uhlig, whose team has 11 points—five more than WAC—also warned against “getting carried away.” Dreams of 90 minutes of dominance, for example, are not (yet) appropriate. Not even on Saturday, when the club celebrates the 100th anniversary of its name, “Fußball-Klub Austria.” Wearing their own retro jerseys, the team will then be able to show just how far they’ve really come. The Carinthians are coming from the Lavant Valley with just six points and at the bottom of the table, but also with fond memories. Their only win so far came in the season opener, a 3-0 victory over Austria. Dominik Fitz wasn’t part of that team; on Saturday, he’ll play his first professional match since leaving in August 2025 against the very club where he spent nearly his entire career.
He, Coach Manfred Schmid, and—as of this week—Michael Wagner, the new sporting advisor, all have a history with the Violets. Naturally, that doesn’t make the task any easier. Returning to the Verteilerkreis is “very special” for him, emphasized Fitz, who trained indoors with his teammates on Thursday due to snowfall. Despite the string of poor results, he draws hope from the recent 1-2 last-minute loss to SV Ried, a game in which an improvement in play was also evident. “The match against Sturm (1–1 in Round 11, ed.) was already a step in the right direction; the game against Ried was our best performance in recent weeks and months,” Fitz said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.