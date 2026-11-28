Despite the Shortage of Doctors
Young doctors want to work but are thwarted by the system
56 applications and no prospect of a spot in the mandatory basic training program: Instead of working in a hospital, a young doctor from Lower Austria faces unemployment. Like hundreds of others, she is stymied by the bottleneck in the healthcare system. Many are even considering leaving the country. The Medical Association is now calling for transparency.
Andrea S. scrolls through a list on her MacBook. “Rejected,” she says. “Rejected, and there’s no waiting list because there are too many applicants.” From Burgenland to Vorarlberg, the picture is similar, whether in state capitals or outlying areas. “Even in Waidhofen an der Thaya, everything is booked up until the end of 2027.”
For the past few weeks, the 30-year-old woman from Lower Austria, who lives in Vienna, has been allowed to call herself a doctor, but instead of working in a hospital, she faces the threat of unemployment. “I’ve applied to 56 hospitals,” says the young woman.
Couple lives on a 20-hour-a-week job and plasma donations
Her partner, Florian P., is in the same situation. He is German, studied medicine in Vienna, and would like to stay here. “If something doesn’t happen soon, we’ll consider looking for something in Germany.” The couple currently lives “on a temporary 20-hour-a-week job and plasma donations.”
It’s as if the job market were completely shut off.
Andrea S., Medizin-Absolventin
Hundreds of young doctors are currently stuck in the bottleneck of the healthcare system. They must complete a six-month basic training program before they can begin their residency, but there are too few positions available.
“Nothing has changed”
The Medical Association had already drawn attention to the problem back in the spring. In August, the basic training period was shortened from nine to six months. “But nothing has changed so far,” says Eduardo Maldonado-González, chair of the committee for salaried physicians at the Vienna Medical Association, a fact also confirmed by various hospital operators.
What is basic training?
- Basic training is the first stage of postgraduate training and lasts six months. It is an interdisciplinary medical training program that is completed regardless of the specialty the trainee intends to pursue later.
- Therefore, no distinction is made based on specialties when allocating basic training positions.
- Medical students can apply for the basic training program within the Vienna Health Network after successfully completing their fifth year of study ; however, a letter of acceptance to the doctoral program is a prerequisite for the training.
(Source: Vienna Health Network)
How long are the waiting times, really? This is difficult to say, in part because there is no centralized system and no insight into the waiting lists. In some hospitals and medical specialties, basic training is a separate program; in others, it is part of a resident position. In some hospitals, having completed the basic training is a prerequisite for a resident position, while in others it is not.
As a result, the Styrian Kages, for example, has numerous openings in rural regions that combine the residency and resident physician positions. For specific specialties, such as gynecology, however, having completed the residency is “an advantage” or a prerequisite.
Waiting period between three months and one and a half years
Maldonado-González mentions a range of twelve to 16 months. “That’s effectively a ban on practicing,” he says. According to the Vienna Health Association, however, there is an average of six months between receiving the doctoral degree and starting work. Kages states that graduates of the Medical University of Graz spend about three months searching for a position.
Andrea S.’s experience, however, paints a different picture. She was informed by email by the Vienna Health Association that, after registering in the summer of 2025, she would not be added to the waiting list until spring 2027.
AKH: Graduates Apply for Specialist Positions
At Vienna General Hospital (AKH), the country’s largest hospital, 80 doctors are currently completing their basic training. This training is integrated into the specialist training program. “Applications are submitted directly for a specialist training position,” the hospital states. For this reason, it is not possible to provide any information on waiting times. In total, approximately 240 doctors are currently completing their basic training within the Vienna Health Network. The Medical University of Vienna alone had 770 graduates this year.
However, the problem affects all of Austria. In Lower Austria, more positions will be created starting in 2027: “Each year, around 360 doctors—instead of the current 320—will then be able to complete their basic training,” officials say. Tirol Kliniken trains about 90 doctors in basic training each year. “The designated positions are currently fully filled.” Even though the basic training positions become vacant again after six months, “the next bottleneck” arises in specialist training programs.
The operating organizations point the finger at policymakers, and policymakers point the finger back at the operating organizations.
Anant Thind, ÖH Med Uni Wien
Bild: ÖH Med Uni Wien
“Who knows if things will be better then?”
It’s not just the waiting time that’s weighing on Andrea S. and Florian P.—the uncertainty is also gnawing at them. “Some hospitals say we should apply again in the middle of next year, but who knows if things will be better then?” says Andrea. She is now applying directly for resident positions. “But just recently, I made a special trip to Linz for a job interview, only to be told that basic residency training is a prerequisite.”
“We don’t know what else to do”
This is a common experience, says student representative Anant Thind of the ÖH at the Medical University of Vienna. “In reality, they often say: ‘Check back with us once you’ve completed your basic training.’” Finding another job is difficult due to notice periods.
Kurien Chairman Maldonado-González insists on transparency and warns of the consequences of cutting back on basic training positions when funds are tight. “A third of doctors will retire in the coming years.” Abolishing the basic training program is not a solution.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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