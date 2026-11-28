Neighborhood in Shock
Mother of Two Stabs Her Ex-Partner to Death
An entire neighborhood is in shock following a deadly incident in Vienna’s Floridsdorf district shortly before the start of the Christmas season. A 31-year-old woman is alleged to have stabbed her ex-partner (35) to death in the apartment she shares with her two daughters. Even the neighbors are puzzled as to why.
The icy winter wind blows through the alley in the Leopoldau neighborhood of Floridsdorf. It’s just one day until the first Sunday of Advent, but on that Saturday morning, there’s no sign of a festive pre-Christmas atmosphere.
A resident of the neighborhood—which consists of fairly new cooperative housing buildings—waves him off. He admits he’s already heard something about what’s said to have happened here last night. But he doesn’t want to talk about it, he apologizes, and silently carries his Advent wreath home.
Death Shocks “Peaceful, Nice Neighborhood”
Samem has also heard that something happened. Although the grocer had already closed his store on Friday evening, hours before the crime, a couple came by early Saturday morning and showed him a video of the police operation from the previous night. Many vehicles were visible in the footage, along with lots of flashing blue lights.
“The fact that a murder happened right here in our building really shocks me,” he told the “Krone.” He added that both the neighborhood and the residents of the housing complex are usually kind and friendly to him.
Woman lived alone with two girls in an apartment
And yet, shortly before midnight, something terrible happened behind a red apartment door. The 31-year-old, as a neighbor also confirmed to the “Krone,” lived there with her two daughters. She was officially separated from her former partner, the 35-year-old father of the two girls. According to the neighbor, he had met a new woman in Poland some time ago.
The fact that a murder happened right here in our building really shocks me.
Gemüsehändler Samem
Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch
35-Year-Old Could Not Be Resuscitated
Exactly what happened between the former couple is currently the subject of a police investigation. After being called to the Floridsdorf home between 11 p.m. and midnight on Friday, the mother of two was found covered in blood at her apartment door.
Her ex-husband sometimes came by to see the children. The two were living apart because he had a new girlfriend in Poland.
Ein Nachbar kennt das Opfer und die Tatverdächtige.
Inside her apartment, her ex-husband was lying on the floor. He had at least one bleeding stab wound. Despite resuscitation attempts by the police and emergency medical services, the 35-year-old did not survive his injuries. The suspect—who is presumed innocent—gave incoherent statements, according to police; it appears that a significant amount of alcohol was also involved that evening.
Suspect Kicked Officers and Resisted Arrest
As the arrest proceeded, the woman became increasingly aggressive and provocative. According to police spokeswoman Irina Steirer, before her arrest she allegedly verbally abused the officers, kicked one of them, and put up fierce resistance. She apparently tried repeatedly to get back into her apartment.
Even the day after the murder alert, clear traces of the turbulent arrest are still visible. Traces of blood can still be found throughout the stairwell, and a bloody handprint stands out on the wall right next to the elevator. The suspect is scheduled to be questioned today.
“Those poor girls!”
The neighbor didn’t notice the arrest itself. He had been asleep when the police knocked on his door shortly after midnight and questioned him. Even today, he still doesn’t understand how the bloody crime could have happened. The single mother did have visitors from time to time, but she never spoke ill of any of her acquaintances to the neighbor across the way.
Even the visits from her ex-partner were said to have gone quite smoothly—until Friday evening. But the neighbor is now worried about entirely different things anyway: “Those poor girls!”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.