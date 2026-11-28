Poorly Secured
“Oh Christmas Tree, Why Are You Lying on the Highway?”
Asfinag employees have rewritten the lyrics to the popular Christmas carol “Oh Tannenbaum”: “Oh Tannenbaum, why are you lying on the highway?” Because in the run-up to Christmas, vans and even car drivers repeatedly lose their green cargo, and that’s not without its dangers. Near Windischgarsten, three fir trees were found lying on the Pyhrn Highway.
“We assume they fell off a van,” says highway operator Asfinag. This is because the three trees were lying close together on and next to the travel lane of the Pyhrn Highway heading toward Voralpenkreuz.
A small tree run over multiple times
One was still in full splendor, the second tree still had its net, but the third had apparently already been run over several times. Dominik Brandmüller and Alois Tadler collected the unwanted little trees and restored safety to the highway.
What will happen to the three fir trees?
What will happen to the fir trees? The one that was run over will end up at the recycling center; the other two still have a chance to fulfill their purpose. Whether at the police station, an Asfinag rest stop—or perhaps the owner will still come forward.
7,000 callouts per year
“But there’s also a very serious side to this,” says Asfinag spokesperson Christoph Pollinger. That’s because foreign objects on the highway endanger the safety of road users. It’s unthinkable what would happen if a Christmas tree fell off a truck in front of a car and the trunk struck and pierced the windshield.
“There are about 7,000 call-outs per year where objects have to be removed from the highway,” Pollinger explains. Each time, this also poses a risk to the employees. So Asfinag’s request is: “Secure your cargo properly!”
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