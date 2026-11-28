Russia’s war against Ukraine has been going on for nearly five years now, a conflict in which the state-controlled energy giant Gazprom also plays a role. It is precisely this company that is sponsoring the invitational tournament taking place this weekend in St. Petersburg. It should come as no surprise that Russian stars like Karen Khachanov and Diana Schnaider are competing there. And, unfortunately, it’s equally unsurprising that some Russians living in exile are also taking part. From an Austrian perspective, however, it is very regrettable that Anastasia Potapova is also competing there.