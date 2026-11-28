"Russian at Heart"
Potapova’s Support for War-Mongering Russia
Russian tennis players are still not allowed to compete under their flag, no tournaments are held in the war-mongering nation, which is also excluded from team events. Some top players are unfazed by the sanctions; they are currently playing in an exhibition tournament in St. Petersburg, including the newly naturalized Austrian Anastasia Potapova, who said there: “In my heart, I am still Russian.”
Russia’s war against Ukraine has been going on for nearly five years now, a conflict in which the state-controlled energy giant Gazprom also plays a role. It is precisely this company that is sponsoring the invitational tournament taking place this weekend in St. Petersburg. It should come as no surprise that Russian stars like Karen Khachanov and Diana Schnaider are competing there. And, unfortunately, it’s equally unsurprising that some Russians living in exile are also taking part. From an Austrian perspective, however, it is very regrettable that Anastasia Potapova is also competing there.
The 25-year-old has never made a secret of the fact that she changed her nationality primarily so she could travel to tournaments without any problems. Her participation in this controversial event, however, shows how uncritical she is of the Putin regime, and her statements there reveal just how indifferent she is to her new home country.
“In my heart, I am still Russian,” Potapova stated in an interview with the Russian news agency TASS. While this might be understandable in and of itself, in light of the war of aggression against Ukraine it seems unnecessary at best and, in this context, must be viewed with the utmost skepticism at this time.
“You Can’t Take the Country Out of the Girl”
In the interview, Potapova reiterated: “Any reasonable person understands why I had to change my nationality so that I can travel more easily again. But that doesn’t change my personality or who I am. As the saying goes: You can take the girl out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the girl.”
Potapova, who received Austrian citizenship a year ago, does not appear to have a special connection to Austria, aside from the fact that she appreciates the support of red-white-red fans at major tournaments. When she’s not traveling from event to event, “Anna” lives mostly in Dubai. Of the countless photos she’s posted on her Instagram account in recent weeks, not a single one was taken in Austria; instead, she also did a photo shoot in Moscow.
From an Austrian perspective, the reasons for Potapova’s naturalization were, logically, purely athletic in nature. In this regard, “Anna” has lived up to expectations. This year, she reached the round of 16 at both the French Open and the U.S. Open, the semifinals at the Madrid Masters, and, as the world No. 28, is the top-ranked Austrian.
Players from France and Great Britain as well
While Potapova’s participation in the tournament is still somewhat understandable given her background, as is the case with Alexander Bublik and Yulia Putintseva, who are competing for Kazakhstan, it seems almost disturbing that Correntin Moutet, Adrian Mannarino, and Dan Evans—two Frenchmen and one Briton—are also among the players who followed the call of money to St. Petersburg.
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read the original article here.
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