Bundesliga Live Updates
Sturm Needs Goals—Otherwise, Mediocrity Looms
Matchday 13 of the domestic Bundesliga. SCR Altach hosts Sturm Graz. We’re covering the game live—see the live updates below. The score is currently 0–0.
Here’s the live ticker:
The international break has come at a good time for Sturm Graz; with renewed energy, the runner-up is looking to show its best side again in the final stretch of the year. After picking up just two points from their last three games, the Styrians have fallen out of contention for the top spots and slipped to fifth place. A tough challenge also awaits them in Altach.
The former club of Sturm coach Fabio Ingolitsch has earned all ten of its points in home games. “Few people know better than I do how difficult it is to win at Schnabelholz. A large part of the team I had the privilege of working with in Altach is still there; they form an extremely stable core, which makes it all the more difficult to beat this team,” explained Ingolitsch.
“We Have to Take on the Fight”
Nevertheless, the team is aiming for its first three points in a month. “We have to rise to the challenge and win the battles; if we can do that, we’ll be able to show that we’re the better team and win this game,” Ingolitsch said with conviction. The most recent trip to Altach was not a success. In February, the team was eliminated in the Cup quarterfinals with a 1–3 loss in overtime.
“We’ll need a performance like the one we had in the Cup again,” said Ognjen Zaric. “We want to be tough, we want to be intense, we want to break Sturm Graz,” said the Altach coach, who doesn’t want to overemphasize Sturm’s disappointing results from the past few weeks. “Sturm has the second-highest squad value in Austria. We can’t focus too much on the fact that they’re out of the Cup or sitting fifth in the standings. We have to give it everything we’ve got and rely on our teamwork,” explained Zaric.
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