“We’ll need a performance like the one we had in the Cup again,” said Ognjen Zaric. “We want to be tough, we want to be intense, we want to break Sturm Graz,” said the Altach coach, who doesn’t want to overemphasize Sturm’s disappointing results from the past few weeks. “Sturm has the second-highest squad value in Austria. We can’t focus too much on the fact that they’re out of the Cup or sitting fifth in the standings. We have to give it everything we’ve got and rely on our teamwork,” explained Zaric.