Victory with a Man Advantage
Still on Top! Rapid Doesn’t Let Up Against GAK
SK Rapid has continued its winning streak even after the international break. The Hütteldorf-based team won 3-0 on the road against GAK on Saturday, bringing their total to 36 points after 13 rounds and setting a new record for the best start in the Austrian Bundesliga. Goals by Ercan Kara (3rd minute) and Yusuf Demir (50th, 62nd minutes) secured the league leaders’ tenth consecutive competitive victory. GAK, down a man from the 26th minute after Liam Hermesh received a yellow-red card, remains in ninth place.
From the start, everything went Rapid’s way. Tonni Adamsen set up Ercan Kara, who left Donovan Pines and goalie Cican Stankovic in his wake and slotted home to make it 1–0 for the visitors. After that, the Viennese controlled the match and created danger time and again: Kara was denied by Stankovic (13th minute), shot over the bar from close range (20th minute), and briefly celebrated what appeared to be the 2-0 goal, which was disallowed due to an offside call on assist provider Jannes Horn (39th minute). Stankovic also made a save on a shot by Petter Nosa Dahl (45th minute).
GAK only threatened the opponent’s goal once, with a wayward shot by Liam Hermesh (15th minute). Eleven minutes later, Hermesh was sent off with a second yellow card after a foul on Demir, and from that point on, at the very latest, it was clear that Rapid would not let the victory slip away.
Demir’s Brace
The second half began with chances from Kara and Matthias Seidl, both of which were saved by Stankovic (48th minute). Two minutes later, the GAK goalkeeper put his teammate Jacob Italiano in a tight spot with a sloppy pass; Adamsen recognized the situation and set up Demir, who made it 2–0. Twelve minutes later, the midfielder—who had withdrawn from the Israel national team match due to a knee injury—surprised Stankovic with a sharp shot from the edge of the penalty area.
The match continued to tilt heavily in favor of GAK. The fact that things didn’t turn out as badly for the Graz team as they had in the 0–8 loss to Rapid in Vienna back in August was due to a lack of finishing from the Green-Whites and to Stankovic, who was there to make saves on chances by Kara (64’) and Seidl (67’). At least the Styrians even had a chance to score a consolation goal; Tim Trummer hit the post after a vigorous run from his own half (78').
In the end, it was the fourth consecutive competitive loss for GAK, which has earned only three points from its last seven league matches and has been winless since September 12 (a 2-1 win in Altach). In contrast, Rapid snatched the record for the highest point total after the first 13 rounds from Salzburg. The “Bulls” earned 35 points in the fall of 2021, one fewer than the Hütteldorf side.
GAK – SK Rapid 0–3 (0–1)
Graz, Graz-Liebenau Stadium, Referee Weinberger
Goals: 0–1 (3') Kara
0:2 (50.) Y. Demir
0:3 (62.) Y. Demir
GAK: Stankovic – Trummer, Pines, Gragger – Italiano (70' Grosse), Michorl (82' Markovic), Cvetko, Klassen (90' Ulbel) – Hermesh, Hofleitner (70' Smits), Lichtenberger
Rapid: Hedl – Bolla, Cvetkovic, Raux-Yao, Horn (90. F. Demir) – M. Seidl, Bajlicz (82. Schaub) – Y. Demir (73' Tilio), Adamsen, Dahl (82' Wurmbrand) – Kara (73' Mbuyi)
Yellow-Red Card: Hermesh (26'/repeated fouls)
Yellow card: Y . Demir
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