The match continued to tilt heavily in favor of GAK. The fact that things didn’t turn out as badly for the Graz team as they had in the 0–8 loss to Rapid in Vienna back in August was due to a lack of finishing from the Green-Whites and to Stankovic, who was there to make saves on chances by Kara (64’) and Seidl (67’). At least the Styrians even had a chance to score a consolation goal; Tim Trummer hit the post after a vigorous run from his own half (78').