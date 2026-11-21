Post-Game Reactions
Kühbauer: “We should have made it 5-1!”
LASK defeated rival Hartberg decisively, 2–1—and thus remained in contention with the top two teams. Coach Didi Kühbauer would have liked a bigger win, though—here are the post-match comments via Sky...
Dietmar Kühbauer (LASK Coach): “It was definitely a well-deserved victory. Especially in the second half, we made things much too difficult for ourselves; we should have scored 3–1, 4–1, or 5–1 because we were clearly the better team. But the game remained on a knife’s edge right up to the last minute, and our recent matches against Hartberg in particular have shown that anything can still happen. Overall, we played a very good game and picked up three important points. The only thing I’m not happy about right now is Andres Andrade’s injury—which I hope isn’t serious. He was in a lot of pain; we don’t know exactly what’s wrong with him yet—he’s currently undergoing an MRI.”
Xavier Mbuyamba ( LASK player): “Itwas a tough game. We had a few chances to score, but so did Hartberg. I think that’s why the game was so close. We weren’t efficient enough. I actually didn’t want to take the shot at all, but then I heard my teammates telling me to take it. So I thought, ‘I’ll just go for it,’ and it worked out again.”
Markus Schopp (Hartberg coach): “I’m very proud of the team because we got to play against one of Austria’s best teams, a team that represents us internationally and makes a big impact there. We tried to be bold right from the start; I saw a game where the guys put into practice a lot of what I wanted to see from them. Late in the game, you might still be able to tie it up, but before that, LASK already had enough chances resulting from the open spaces we gave them. LASK has several players in their prime, like Horvath, Kalajdzic, and Usor, to name a few; on the other hand, we have young players making their first appearances in the Bundesliga. Games like this are important so they can see that the gap isn’t actually that big. We have to accept the loss, but we’ve also seen that we’re on the right track.”
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