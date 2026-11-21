Markus Schopp (Hartberg coach): “I’m very proud of the team because we got to play against one of Austria’s best teams, a team that represents us internationally and makes a big impact there. We tried to be bold right from the start; I saw a game where the guys put into practice a lot of what I wanted to see from them. Late in the game, you might still be able to tie it up, but before that, LASK already had enough chances resulting from the open spaces we gave them. LASK has several players in their prime, like Horvath, Kalajdzic, and Usor, to name a few; on the other hand, we have young players making their first appearances in the Bundesliga. Games like this are important so they can see that the gap isn’t actually that big. We have to accept the loss, but we’ve also seen that we’re on the right track.”