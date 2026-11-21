German Bundesliga
LIVE: Baumgartner draws a penalty, Leipzig takes the lead
The German Bundesliga has a new leader! With a 1-0 away win at Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund knocked defending champion Bayern Munich off the top spot and now sits at the top of the table with a two-point lead. Freiburg tied with Munich after a 1-0 victory in Elversberg and remains in third place ahead of Leipzig (21). The Saxons defeated Union Berlin 5-1. In the Austrian coaching showdown of Matchday 10, Adi Hütter’s Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Christian Ilzer’s Hoffenheim 1-0.
Gladbach held their own for a long time in the Borussia derby. But after an assist from Marcel Sabitzer, who had just come on as a substitute, Felix Nmecha scored the winning goal for the Yellow-Blacks (80th minute), with a little help from goalkeeper Daniel Batz. While one Borussia remains at the bottom of the table, the other Borussia from Dortmund now sits atop the standings. BVB remains undefeated in the league.
Hütter Comes Out on Top in Showdown with Ilzer
In Frankfurt, Hütter came out on top in the coaching duel with his compatriot Ilzer. Jonathan Burkardt gave the Vorarlberg coach something to celebrate (25'). While Andrej Kramaric failed to beat Frankfurt goalkeeper Noah Atubolu on a penalty kick (41'), Burkardt also missed from the spot virtually on the counterattack. TSG goalkeeper Oliver Baumann anticipated the corner and made the save (44'). Alexander Prass was in Hoffenheim’s starting lineup and was substituted by Ilzer after 80 minutes. Things got heated in stoppage time when Hoffenheim’s Ozan Kabak was sent off for violent conduct. A scuffle ensued, resulting in a yellow card for Hütter, among others.
Igor Matanovic secured Freiburg’s away win against Elversberg with his goal (68'). For Freiburg, ÖFB center back Philipp Lienhart played the entire match, as did Elversberg goalkeeper Nicolas Kristof. In Berlin, Leipzig’s Christoph Baumgartner played a key role in his team’s opening goal. After a foul on the Austrian national team player, RB was awarded a penalty kick, which Antonio Nusa converted (18th minute). After Michel Aebischer equalized (41'), Leipzig sealed the victory with goals from Romulo (50'), Brajan Gruda (72'), Rocco Reitz (76'), and Ridle Baku (89'). Baumgartner was substituted after an hour, and his compatriot Nicolas Seiwald came on at the same time. For Union, Christopher Trimmel and Leopold Querfeld remained on the bench.
Leverkusen defeated Paderborn 4-0 at home; Afonso Moreira was the man of the match with two goals and an assist.
While Bayer sits in fifth place, two points behind Leipzig, Paderborn, in 14th place, is focused on the relegation battle. Currently, however, the team is still three points behind 16th-place Union.
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