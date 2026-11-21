Hütter Comes Out on Top in Showdown with Ilzer

In Frankfurt, Hütter came out on top in the coaching duel with his compatriot Ilzer. Jonathan Burkardt gave the Vorarlberg coach something to celebrate (25'). While Andrej Kramaric failed to beat Frankfurt goalkeeper Noah Atubolu on a penalty kick (41'), Burkardt also missed from the spot virtually on the counterattack. TSG goalkeeper Oliver Baumann anticipated the corner and made the save (44'). Alexander Prass was in Hoffenheim’s starting lineup and was substituted by Ilzer after 80 minutes. Things got heated in stoppage time when Hoffenheim’s Ozan Kabak was sent off for violent conduct. A scuffle ensued, resulting in a yellow card for Hütter, among others.