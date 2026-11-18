Sepp's Hometown in the Crosshairs
Lower Salaries: NEOS Takes on Local Leaders
State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn (NEOS) wants to standardize mayors’ salaries and is calling for austerity. Ironically, his home state is now in the crosshairs.
Salzburg Mayor Johannes Fürstaller wants to cut his salary to save money—but he’s not allowed to. That’s what the municipal oversight authority has decided. The states themselves determine how much Austria’s local leaders earn under the Remuneration Act.
And there are enormous differences depending on the state and the population of the municipalities (see chart below). “Our mayors do a lot of work and bear a great deal of responsibility. Of course, this work must be fairly compensated. But it’s unacceptable that the same job is paid tens of thousands of euros differently per year depending on the state,” says Sepp Schellhorn—and he’s criticizing his own home state, of all places.
Which states pay the most
If you’re a mayor looking to earn a higher salary, you’re more likely to find what you’re looking for in Salzburg than in Burgenland. Upper Austria is also considered relatively generous when it comes to salaries for municipal leaders. Styria pays the least in the smallest municipalities (2,832 euros for up to 500 residents) but the most in the largest ones (11,328 euros for more than 30,000 residents).
Compared to the other federal states (excluding Vorarlberg and Vienna, which have special regulations), Salzburg still ranks first in 17 out of 21 municipal size categories. Over the course of a term in office, this amounts to more than 16 million euros in additional costs. “If we expect people and municipalities to be frugal, we must also start with our own political structures,” said Schellhorn.
He proposes a uniform, nationwide pay scale. Until this reform is implemented, a zero wage increase must apply to all top-level politicians in Salzburg—“with no exceptions!” Transitional provisions should be in place for incumbent mayors. It remains to be seen how successful Schellhorn will be with his proposal. Tensions between the states and him are already high.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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