Which states pay the most

If you’re a mayor looking to earn a higher salary, you’re more likely to find what you’re looking for in Salzburg than in Burgenland. Upper Austria is also considered relatively generous when it comes to salaries for municipal leaders. Styria pays the least in the smallest municipalities (2,832 euros for up to 500 residents) but the most in the largest ones (11,328 euros for more than 30,000 residents).