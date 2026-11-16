German Teens on the Großglockner: Completely Out of Their Depth

Not uncommon

According to Peter Tembler, rescues involving such inexperienced climbers are not uncommon for the Kals Mountain Rescue Service. Earlier that same Sunday, the rescue team had to rescue an 18-year-old on the way to the Glockner who had obviously completely misjudged the situation and failed even on easy terrain. Curiously, on their descent, the mountain rescuers encountered the German climbers—who were later rescued—who were still on their ascent. And during the evening rescue operation, the mountain rescuers saw four other groups still making their way down in the dark, equipped with headlamps.