Aspiring Mountaineers
German Teens on the Großglockner: Completely Out of Their Depth
The Großglockner proved to be far too much for a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old German. The teens, who had no significant mountaineering experience, climbed the Großglockner and had to be rescued during the descent after dark. “The Glockner is not a hiking mountain!” warn the mountain rescuers.
The drama that unfolded on Sunday evening had actually begun about 24 hours earlier. As reported, the two Germans had set out from the Lucknerhaus in Kals toward the Großglockner around 11 p.m. on Saturday. They were subsequently on the Märztaler Steig trail but were evidently making very slow progress and having trouble navigating the route. Nevertheless, according to the Alpine Police, the two young men—who reportedly had no significant alpine experience—managed to reach the summit.
Time Completely Misjudged
The drama finally began during the descent. “They completely misjudged the time and found themselves in the dark,” explains Peter Tembler, head of the Kals Mountain Rescue Service. In addition, the teenagers strayed from the standard trail. Almost completely exhausted, they raised the alarm around 6:30 p.m.—nearly 24 hours after setting out!
Guided Through a Gully
The Kals mountain rescue team was able to make contact with the pair and, despite their exhaustion, slowly guide the Germans—who were in a gully—down toward the valley. By around 8:50 p.m., however, they could go no further. The mountain rescue team therefore alerted the Christophorus 7 emergency medical helicopter, which eventually located the Germans near the standard route and flew them down to the valley. Fortunately, both were uninjured, though severely exhausted, soaked, and slightly hypothermic.
We often find that many people simply set out and then see how it goes. In addition, the beautiful pictures on social media tempt some people.
Peter Tembler, Ortsstellenleiter Bergrettung Kals
Not uncommon
According to Peter Tembler, rescues involving such inexperienced climbers are not uncommon for the Kals Mountain Rescue Service. Earlier that same Sunday, the rescue team had to rescue an 18-year-old on the way to the Glockner who had obviously completely misjudged the situation and failed even on easy terrain. Curiously, on their descent, the mountain rescuers encountered the German climbers—who were later rescued—who were still on their ascent. And during the evening rescue operation, the mountain rescuers saw four other groups still making their way down in the dark, equipped with headlamps.
Inspired by social media?
“The Glockner is not a hiking mountain,” warns Tembler. “We’re noticing more and more often that many people just set out and then see how it goes. Plus, the beautiful pictures on social media tempt some people,” says the mountain rescuer. And then these would-be mountaineers make fatal planning mistakes, like the two teenagers who completely misjudged their route. “But instead of turning back in time, they kept going toward the summit.” We all know how that ended.
Quickly in Mortal Danger
Tembler warns that there’s already snow on the route to the Glockner, temperatures are low, and the days are getting shorter and shorter. It’s essential to take this into account when planning a tour. “Anyone who doesn’t factor this in can easily find themselves in mortal danger,” the mountain rescuer notes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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