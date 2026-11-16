Critic Apologizes to ÖFB Goalie Schlager

In fact, he’s only played one game for Werder this year—in the Cup in mid-August. And yet he doesn’t regret the move to the German Bundesliga club: “I knew it would be a challenge; I took it on knowingly. Just by training at this level every day, I’m improving.” Still, he wants to “take on the challenge and fight for my chance every day”—so he can secure a starting spot on the team when the European Championship qualifiers begin. He’s long since made his mark with head coach Ralf Rangnick. “I think I’ve proven what I’m capable of over the last few months,” said Schlager.