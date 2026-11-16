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After Gregerl's inflammatory speech

Critic Apologizes to ÖFB Goalie Schlager

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16.11.2026 05:30
Alexander Schlager was the man of the match—Austria’s national team players knew exactly who to ...
Alexander Schlager was the man of the match—Austria’s national team players knew exactly who to thank right after the final whistle.(Bild: GEPA)
Porträt von Philipp Scheichl
Porträt von Lukas Schneider
Von Philipp Scheichl und Lukas Schneider

An outstanding Alex Schlager proved himself worthy of his status as the number one goalkeeper on Saturday night during the 1-0 Nations League victory over Ireland in Linz. His critic apologized after the match.

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Thunderous applause in the locker room and emotional post-game speeches in front of the TV microphones—the team knew exactly who to thank after the 1-0 win over Ireland: goalkeeper Alexander Schlager. He had a stellar day in his old “living room,” keeping a clean sheet with saves that were at times purely reflexive—Austria’s first since early June; in the previous eight consecutive matches, they had always conceded at least one goal.

Alexander Schlager made eight saves and kept the clean sheet
Alexander Schlager made eight saves and kept the clean sheet(Bild: GEPA)

“He was outstanding—I feel comfortable when he’s behind me,” praised center back Kevin Danso. And game-winning goal scorer Sasa Kalajdzic nodded: “In the end, he saved our butts.”

“He’s an important part”
Words that are balm for Schlager’s soul—because his status as the number one goalkeeper is viewed critically by many in the public eye due to his role as a backup at Werder Bremen; time and again, the 30-year-old faces criticism despite his strong World Cup performance. This has also been the case recently from a well-known social media influencer. Michael Gregoritsch wanted to call him out: “I won’t give him a platform, but I’ll send him a personal message.” The person in question has since apologized publicly (video below).

Gregerl praises the goalkeeper: “He’s an important part of the team, exudes calm, and played a sensational World Cup. He’s earned his spot.”

“I’m no slouch either”
And Schlager himself? After his 33rd international match, he was his usual modest self, praising the team—and, when asked by the “Krone” about the criticism directed at him, said: “I understand the issue—I’m no slouch, after all, and I’ve been thinking about it because I’m not playing in Bremen.”

In fact, he’s only played one game for Werder this year—in the Cup in mid-August. And yet he doesn’t regret the move to the German Bundesliga club: “I knew it would be a challenge; I took it on knowingly. Just by training at this level every day, I’m improving.” Still, he wants to “take on the challenge and fight for my chance every day”—so he can secure a starting spot on the team when the European Championship qualifiers begin. He’s long since made his mark with head coach Ralf Rangnick. “I think I’ve proven what I’m capable of over the last few months,” said Schlager.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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