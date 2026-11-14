Rapid’s signing is official: Here’s how long Demir’s contract runs

Katzer: “That makes us all proud”

“We’ve always believed that Yusuf Demir could once again become an enormously important part of our team. The fact that he’s performing better than ever this season makes us all proud, and I’m all the more pleased that we were able to finalize all the formalities for his contract extension shortly before he left to join the national team. I’m certain that ‘Yusi’ will not only maintain his strong form but, thanks to his ambition, will improve even further.”