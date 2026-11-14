The ink is dry
Rapid’s signing is official: Here’s how long Demir’s contract runs
What the “Krone” had already reported ten days ago is now official: Yusuf Demir has signed a long-term contract extension with Bundesliga leader Rapid!
Rapid’s Annual General Meeting took place on Saturday in Hütteldorf. And it brought an early Christmas present for the green-and-white fans: At the Allianz Stadium, sporting director Markus Katzer announced Yusuf Demir’s contract extension.
Demir’s new contract now runs through the summer of 2031. The 23-year-old is currently in the form of his life: This season, he has already been involved in 15 goals (seven goals, eight assists); he is the creative linchpin of the team and takes on responsibility. Now Demir is likely to join the ranks of the top earners as well.
Katzer: “That makes us all proud”
“We’ve always believed that Yusuf Demir could once again become an enormously important part of our team. The fact that he’s performing better than ever this season makes us all proud, and I’m all the more pleased that we were able to finalize all the formalities for his contract extension shortly before he left to join the national team. I’m certain that ‘Yusi’ will not only maintain his strong form but, thanks to his ambition, will improve even further.”
No repeat “escape”
The hype surrounding his premature transfer to Barcelona in 2021, the lost years following his hasty move to Galatasaray, and the disappointing months at Basel—all of which caused his market value to plummet from 10 to 1.7 million euros. But this time, those around him have learned the right lessons, so there won’t be another “escape.”
Recently, scouts from all over Europe were spotted again in Hütteldorf. But the decision has been made: Demir is pledging his loyalty to Rapid. “I’m very happy that we’ve been able to find a mutual solution for a long-term partnership so early on. The trust of the entire sports management is an honor for all of us,” said the Viennese player, who is currently back on the ÖFB team after a half-decade hiatus.
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